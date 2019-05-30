Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who currently holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Facebook, Inc.

More State Treasurers Back Proposal to Split Chair and CEO Roles at Facebook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 11:07am EDT

By Dieter Holger

Seven state treasurers are backing a shareholder proposal that would oust Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg from his dual position as chairman and establish an independent board leader.

Shareholders will vote Thursday on the proposal filed by Trillium Asset Management at the social media giant's annual general meeting. It is doomed to fail given Mr. Zuckerberg's overwhelming voting power.

The treasurers of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Vermont--who manage investments in Facebook on behalf of their states--said Wednesday there needs to be an independent chair to serve as a check on the chief executive officer's power and provide more autonomous oversight at the company in light of the data and privacy scandals that have dogged Facebook.

They join with the treasurers of Rhode Island, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon and the New York City comptroller in supporting the resolution.

"Separating the positions of board chair and CEO is not only best governance practice--it's just common sense policy," said Joe Torsella, Pennsylvania's treasurer. "Severe mismanagement of scandals and controversies by Facebook have put the company's reputation, shareholder value and investor confidence at extreme risk."

Facebook opposes the resolution and it won't pass because of Mr. Zuckerberg's supervoting shares that grant 10 times the votes of average shareholders. Mr. Zuckerberg holds 57.7% of the voting power this year, down slightly from 59.9% in 2018, according to the company's proxies.

Support for the proposal illustrates how splitting the roles of chair and CEO has become increasingly common at larger companies as investors demand more oversight at corporations. Other technology companies, including Alphabet Google, Microsoft and Twitter have separate CEO and chairperson roles. Outside of tech, half of S&P 500 companies had a separate chair and CEO in 2018, up from 39% a decade ago, according to leadership consultancy Spencer Stuart.

"Given the size and impact of Facebook, it is astounding that there is not more independence and transparency," said Deborah Goldberg, treasurer and receiver general of Massachusetts.

In its opposition to this year's proposal, Facebook cites the oversight and independent leadership its board members already provide and the position of Sue Desmond-Hellmann as lead independent director. Ms. Desmond-Hellman's responsibilities include working as the principal liaison between the independent directors and Mr. Zuckerberg, coordinating the agenda for the board meetings and providing feedback and counsel to Mr. Zuckerberg on his interactions with the board.

"We do not believe that requiring the chair to be independent will provide appreciably better direction and performance, and instead could cause inefficiency in board and management function and relations," Facebook said in its proxy statement.

A Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the proxy.

In 2017, Facebook faced a similar proposal that would have split the company's chairman and CEO roles. Excluding the shares held by Mr. Zuckerberg and other insiders, slightly more than 50% of the votes cast favored the proposal.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@dowjones.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 11:31 a.m. ET because it missspelled Mark Zuckerberg's surname as Zuckberg in the ninth paragraph.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.13% 1121.41 Delayed Quote.7.18%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.17% 25169.88 Delayed Quote.7.71%
FACEBOOK 0.45% 183.01 Delayed Quote.38.98%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.63% 125.73 Delayed Quote.24.21%
NASDAQ 100 0.40% 7245.402936 Delayed Quote.14.01%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.27% 7567.716175 Delayed Quote.14.65%
S&P 500 0.21% 2788.86 Delayed Quote.11.79%
TWITTER 0.79% 37.14 Delayed Quote.28.22%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
11:07aMARK ZUCKERBERG : More State Treasurers Back Proposal to Split Chair and CEO Roles at Facebook
DJ
05/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
RE
05/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook rejects co-founder call for breakup, senator urges U.S. antitrust probe
RE
05/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Co-Founder Chris Hughes Says Company Should Be Broken Up
DJ
05/07MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook executive meets with U.S. lawmakers to discuss privacy
RE
05/03MARK ZUCKERBERG : Mark Zuckerberg's Private Properties -- WSJ
DJ
05/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Tries a New Look
DJ
04/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook spends $22.6 million to keep Mark Zuckerberg safe
RE
04/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Says Mark Zuckerberg's Compensation Value Rose in 2018
DJ
04/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Gives Grant to Increase Diversity of College STEM Students
DJ
04/04MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Says Not Facebook's Job to Regulate Political Ads
DJ
03/31MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Chief Mark Zuckerberg Wants More Internet Regulation
DJ
03/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg says Facebook's future is going big on private chats
RE
02/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook broke rules, should be regulated - UK lawmakers
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/24JEAN-CHARLES NAOURI : Casino shares boosted as boss Naouri buys time for retail empire
RE
05/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
RE
10:00aFRIEDE SPRINGER : KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
RE
05/27JOHN ELKANN : Elkann enlists Renault to drive Fiat family fortunes
RE
05/24ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX raised over $1 billion in six months - filings
RE
05/28JEFF BEZOS : 'Money to share' - MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her Amazon fortune to charity
RE
05/27CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's Paris lawyers contacted U.N. body to complain about his treatment
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Frank Appel Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon John Edwards David Einhorn John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Pierre Fabre Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green David Henry Robert Iger Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About