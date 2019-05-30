More State Treasurers Back Proposal to Split Chair and CEO Roles at Facebook

By Dieter Holger

Seven state treasurers are backing a shareholder proposal that would oust Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg from his dual position as chairman and establish an independent board leader.

Shareholders will vote Thursday on the proposal filed by Trillium Asset Management at the social media giant's annual general meeting. It is doomed to fail given Mr. Zuckerberg's overwhelming voting power.

The treasurers of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Vermont--who manage investments in Facebook on behalf of their states--said Wednesday there needs to be an independent chair to serve as a check on the chief executive officer's power and provide more autonomous oversight at the company in light of the data and privacy scandals that have dogged Facebook.

They join with the treasurers of Rhode Island, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon and the New York City comptroller in supporting the resolution.

"Separating the positions of board chair and CEO is not only best governance practice--it's just common sense policy," said Joe Torsella, Pennsylvania's treasurer. "Severe mismanagement of scandals and controversies by Facebook have put the company's reputation, shareholder value and investor confidence at extreme risk."

Facebook opposes the resolution and it won't pass because of Mr. Zuckerberg's supervoting shares that grant 10 times the votes of average shareholders. Mr. Zuckerberg holds 57.7% of the voting power this year, down slightly from 59.9% in 2018, according to the company's proxies.

Support for the proposal illustrates how splitting the roles of chair and CEO has become increasingly common at larger companies as investors demand more oversight at corporations. Other technology companies, including Alphabet Google, Microsoft and Twitter have separate CEO and chairperson roles. Outside of tech, half of S&P 500 companies had a separate chair and CEO in 2018, up from 39% a decade ago, according to leadership consultancy Spencer Stuart.

"Given the size and impact of Facebook, it is astounding that there is not more independence and transparency," said Deborah Goldberg, treasurer and receiver general of Massachusetts.

In its opposition to this year's proposal, Facebook cites the oversight and independent leadership its board members already provide and the position of Sue Desmond-Hellmann as lead independent director. Ms. Desmond-Hellman's responsibilities include working as the principal liaison between the independent directors and Mr. Zuckerberg, coordinating the agenda for the board meetings and providing feedback and counsel to Mr. Zuckerberg on his interactions with the board.

"We do not believe that requiring the chair to be independent will provide appreciably better direction and performance, and instead could cause inefficiency in board and management function and relations," Facebook said in its proxy statement.

A Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the proxy.

In 2017, Facebook faced a similar proposal that would have split the company's chairman and CEO roles. Excluding the shares held by Mr. Zuckerberg and other insiders, slightly more than 50% of the votes cast favored the proposal.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@dowjones.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 11:31 a.m. ET because it missspelled Mark Zuckerberg's surname as Zuckberg in the ninth paragraph.