Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who currently holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Facebook, Inc.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

03/31/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
U.S., Ethiopian Investigators Tussle Over 737 MAX Crash Probe

Tension is simmering between U.S. and Ethiopian officials as investigators prepare to release in coming days an interim report about the Boeing Co. 737 MAX jetliner that nose-dived after takeoff from Addis Ababa on March 10, according to people from both countries. 

 
Fake News Is Rampant on WhatsApp as Indian Elections Loom

In India, viral fake news is lighting up Facebook's WhatsApp messaging app as the world's biggest democracy prepares for national elections in the coming weeks. 

 
Fresh Deli Cuts Muscle Out Packaged Meats

Meat companies are using the deli counter to showcase new and higher-priced products, as customers eschew prepackaged cold cuts in favor of healthier and more natural foods. 

 
Walgreens Isn't Ready to Quit Cigarette Sales Yet

Under pressure from federal regulators and some investors, Walgreens Boots Alliance is testing tobacco-free stores in the U.S., but the pharmacy chain's leader has no plans to quit selling cigarettes entirely. 

 
A Judge Wants to Control PG&E's Dividends

A federal judge is threatening to prevent PG&E from resuming dividend payments to shareholders until it reduces its role in sparking California wildfires, an action with little precedent that could have big repercussions for other companies put on probation. 

 
Google Can't Please Everyone

Google hasn't been clicking for investors lately. In part, that is because there is only so much one of the world's largest and highest-valued companies can do to look small. 

 
Facebook Chief Mark Zuckerberg Wants More Internet Regulation

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called for global regulators to take a "more active role" in governing the internet, among his strongest remarks yet on regulation that come after more than a year of intense scrutiny over missteps at the social network. 

 
Peugeot Speeds Up Plans to Re-Enter U.S.

Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the French car maker is accelerating its timetable for returning to the U.S. after a nearly three-decade absence, aiming to export models from Peugeot's lineup in three to four years. 

 
Care.com Removed Tens of Thousands of Unverified Listings

Online child-care marketplace Care.com removed from its site tens of thousands of unverified day-care center listings just before a WSJ investigation was published. 

 
Scandals Tarnished Wells Fargo. Washington Claimed Its CEO.

John Stumpf quit as Wells Fargo chief executive 13 days after a brutal appearance before Congress. His successor, Timothy Sloan, lasted 16 days before stepping down.

Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
09:16pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Chief Mark Zuckerberg Wants More Internet Regulation
DJ
03/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg says Facebook's future is going big on private chats
RE
02/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook broke rules, should be regulated - UK lawmakers
RE
01/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Reports Record Profit
DJ
01/25MARK ZUCKERBERG : Nyt
RE
01/23MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Sandberg says Zuckerberg should remain CEO, chairman
RE
01/08MARK ZUCKERBERG : Talk More About Tech's Problems
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : Company Has 'Fundamentally Altered Our DNA'
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Says He Has No Plans to Step Down as Chairman
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : With Facebook at 'War,' Zuckerberg Adopts More Aggressive Style
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : With Facebook at 'War,' Zuckerberg Adopts More Aggressive Style
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Asked by Numerous Officials to Attend London Hearing -CNBC
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Turns to U.K. Politician to Help Repair Image -- 2nd Update
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
RE
