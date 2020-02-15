Treat Facebook like something between a newspaper and telco: Zuckerberg

SOUNDBITE: FACEBOOK CEO, MARK ZUCKERBERG, (ENGLISH) SAYING:

"There is a question about which framework you use for this. And right now there are two frameworks that I think people have for existing industries. There is, like, newspapers and existing media, which is just the analogy that you drew, and then there is this telco-type model, which is 'the data just flows through you', but you're not going to hold a telco responsible if someone says something harmful on a phone line. But I actually think where we should be is somewhere in between."

Social media giants like Facebook have been under pressure to stop the spread of false and misleading information online. Critics urge them to better combat governments and political groups.

Toward that end, Facebook now employs 35,000 people to review content. STRENGTHENED by automated technology, Zuckerberg said those teams suspend more than 1 million fake accounts each day.