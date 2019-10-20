Warren takes swipe at Mark Zuckerberg over political ads

"To make real change in Washington, we have got to beat back the corruption in Washington. We have got to beat back the influence of money."

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren campaigning in the key swing state of Iowa on Sunday took a swipe at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, after Facebook ran a political ad which falsely accused former Vice President Joe Biden of blackmailing Ukrainian officials to stop an investigation of his son.

"And when Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like it, too bad for Mark Zuckerberg."

Last week, the Biden campaign sent a letter to Facebook arguing the ad should be taken down.

While the Trump campaign has been pushing out ads with similar false accusations in recent weeks... the video in question was released by an independent political action committee, or super PAC...called 'the Committee to Defend the President.'

Biden's campaign pointed out that although Facebook has a policy of allowing all political leaders a platform, the ad by the super PAC was not from a politician but an organization...and so it should have been rejected.

Zuckerberg last week defended the social media company's stance on free speech, whether true or false.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FACEBOOK CEO, MARK ZUCKERBERG, SAYING:

"I don't think it's right for a private company to censor politicians or the news in a democracy."

The Facebook controversy flared up after a leaked audio recording was published by The Verge where Zuckerberg was critical of Warren's views on tech.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FACEBOOK CEO, MARK ZUCKERBERG, SAYING:

"If she (Warren) gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don't want to have a major lawsuit against our own government."

In March, Warren called for breaking up Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet,