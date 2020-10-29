Log in
Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook, Inc.
Biography : Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who founded Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC

Zuckerberg Tells Analysts Election Integrity Is Ongoing Challenge for Facebook

10/29/2020 | 06:48pm EDT

By Laura Forman

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on a conference call with analysts on Thursday that political advertising on his platform is more transparent than on any other medium.

He said ahead of the presidential election, Facebook ran the largest voting information campaign in U.S. history and estimated that the platform helped 4.4 million people register to vote.

Mr. Zuckerberg said Facebook had blocked new political and social ads from running as of Tuesday until after Election Day. If someone tries to declare victory in an ad, Facebook will put an indication label on the top of the ad noting that the outcome is still undecided.

Next week will certainly be a test for Facebook, Mr. Zuckerberg said, adding that election integrity is and will be an ongoing challenge for his company.

This item is part of a Wall Street Journal live coverage event. The full stream can be found by searching P/WSJL (WSJ Live Coverage).

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 1847ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 3.05% 1556.88 Delayed Quote.12.80%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.52% 3211.01 Delayed Quote.71.16%
APPLE INC. 3.71% 115.32 Delayed Quote.51.47%
FACEBOOK INC 4.92% 280.83 Delayed Quote.30.41%
TWITTER 8.04% 52.43 Delayed Quote.51.42%
