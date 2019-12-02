Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook, Inc.
Biography : Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who founded Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education. Mr. Zuckerberg holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, Inc. Mr. Zuckerberg is also on the board of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC.

Zuckerberg denies that Trump tried to lobby against ban on political ads: CBS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 04:24pm EST
Facebook Chairman and CEO Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview to CBS on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump did not discourage him from banning political ads on the social media platform during a secret meeting in October.

The billionaire founder said the discussion centered around "some of the topics that you'd read about in the news around our work", but added that it was a "private dinner" and declined to share further details of the meeting.

Zuckerberg had earlier defended the company's policy to run ads from politicians containing false or misleading claims, saying that Facebook did not want to stifle political speech.

Trump, who has vocally supported political ads, has openly castigated Facebook repeatedly, accusing it of being biased in favor of Democrats.

The social media giant has also faced a barrage of criticism over privacy lapses, election-related activity and its dominance in online advertising, giving rise to calls for more regulation and anti-trust investigations.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Stocks treated in this article : Share Plc, Facebook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.96% 199.7 Delayed Quote.52.34%
SHARE PLC -1.20% 30.135 Delayed Quote.34.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
12/02MARK ZUCKERBERG : Cbs
RE
10/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Earnings Soar as Zuckerberg Warns of 'Tough Year' Ahead Politically
DJ
10/25MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Urges Tech Rivals to Pay for News -- 4th Update
DJ
10/23MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg grilled in U.S. Congress on digital currency, privacy, elections
RE
10/22MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg to Face Congressional Grilling
DJ
10/20MARK ZUCKERBERG : Warren takes swipe at Mark Zuckerberg over political ads
RE
10/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Rejects Calls for Controls -- WSJ
DJ
10/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg defends Facebook's approach to free speech, draws line on China
RE
10/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg to Testify on Libra -- WSJ
DJ
10/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. House panel on Oct. 23
RE
10/03MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg defends encryption, despite child safety concerns
RE
10/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg says Warren as U.S. president would be bad for tech
RE
09/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook CEO Zuckerberg meets Trump, seeks to mend fences in Washington
RE
09/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Gets Chilly Reception on Capitol Hill -- Update
DJ
09/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Gets Chilly Reception on Capitol Hill
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/30WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire Is Thwarted In Its Bid for Tech Data -- WSJ
DJ
11/26TOM BARRACK : Activist investor seeks to oust Trump friend Barrack from CEO job at Colony Capital
RE
11/27ELON MUSK : Musk won't settle 'pedo guy' defamation lawsuit, lawyer says
RE
11/29WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire outbid for Tech Data - CNBC
RE
11/26ELON MUSK : Musk to testify in own defense in defamation trial, his lawyer says
RE
11/29YUSAKU MAEZAWA : Japanese fashion tycoon Maezawa shows off $900 million SoftBank payday
RE
11/29ELON MUSK : Musk's defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet is narrowed
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Marijn Dekkers Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon John Elkann Carlos Ghosn David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff John Legere Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group