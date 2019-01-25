Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger - New York Times

The three services will, however, continue as stand alone apps, the report said, citing four people involved in the effort.

Facebook said it is working on making more of its messaging products end-to-end encrypted, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.

"There is a lot of discussion and debate as we begin the long process of figuring out all the details of how this will work," a spokesperson said.

After the changes, a Facebook user, for instance, will be able send an encrypted message to someone who has only a WhatsApp account, according to the NYT report.

End-to-end encryption protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in the conversation.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)