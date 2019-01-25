Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who currently holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Facebook, Inc.

Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger - New York Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 01:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is planning to unify the underlying messaging infrastructure of its WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger services and incorporate end-to-end encryption to these apps, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The three services will, however, continue as stand alone apps, the report said, citing four people involved in the effort.

Facebook said it is working on making more of its messaging products end-to-end encrypted, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.

"There is a lot of discussion and debate as we begin the long process of figuring out all the details of how this will work," a spokesperson said.

After the changes, a Facebook user, for instance, will be able send an encrypted message to someone who has only a WhatsApp account, according to the NYT report.

End-to-end encryption protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in the conversation.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
01:09pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger - New York Times
RE
01/23MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Sandberg says Zuckerberg should remain CEO, chairman
RE
01/08MARK ZUCKERBERG : Talk More About Tech's Problems
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : Company Has 'Fundamentally Altered Our DNA'
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Says He Has No Plans to Step Down as Chairman
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : With Facebook at 'War,' Zuckerberg Adopts More Aggressive Style
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : With Facebook at 'War,' Zuckerberg Adopts More Aggressive Style
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Asked by Numerous Officials to Attend London Hearing -CNBC
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Turns to U.K. Politician to Help Repair Image -- 2nd Update
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
RE
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : Funds Back Proposal to Remove Zuckerberg as Facebook Chairman
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Tells Employees to Respect Diverse Views of Colleagues -- Update
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Seeks to Quell Employee Anger Over Facebook Executive's Appearance at Kavanaugh Hearing
DJ
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : WhatsApp co-founder Acton flags tensions with Zuckerberg - Forbes
RE
2018MARK ZUCKERBERG : Fidelity's Danoff backs Facebook's response to content, privacy issues
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/23EDOUARD CARMIGNAC : Edouard Carmignac relinquishes full control of flagship Carmignac fund
RE
01/24WILBUR ROSS : Ross
RE
01/24CARLOS GHOSN : Mercedes-Benz to ramp up business with China auto suppliers
RE
01:09pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger - New York Times
RE
01/24PATRICK THOMAS : Starbucks Revenue Jumps 9%
DJ
01/22AXEL WEBER : UBS's Weber says Europe, U.S. rate hike cycles on hold
RE
01/24ALEXANDRE RICARD : Activist target Pernod boosts board independence with new role
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn R. Johnson Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Soren Schroder Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.