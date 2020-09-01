Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Home  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Markus Braun

Age : 50
Place of birth : Vienne - Austria
Linked companies :
No connection available

Timeline: How Germany's Wirecard fell from grace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 08:18am EDT

Payments firm Wirecard's collapse has prompted a German parliamentary inquiry after the former stock market star's disclosure in June of a 1.9 billion euro ($2.3 billion) hole in its accounts triggered its insolvency.

The following timeline summarizes the major developments.

2020

April 28: Independent investigation by KPMG finds Wirecard did not provide sufficient documentation to address all allegations of accounting irregularities made by the Financial Times.

May 25: Publication of final 2019 results postponed for a third time.

June 18: Auditor EY refuses to sign off Wirecard's 2019 accounts as it was unable to confirm the existence of 1.9 billion euros in cash balances on trust accounts, representing around a quarter of its balance sheet.

June 19: CEO Markus Braun quits as Wirecard's search for missing cash hits a dead end in the Philippines and it scrambles to secure a financial lifeline.

June 22: Wirecard says that 1.9 billion euros it booked in its accounts likely never existed.

June 23: Braun is released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of falsifying company accounts.

June 25: Wirecard files for insolvency, owing creditors almost $4 billion.

June 29: A Munich court appoints Michael Jaffe to manage the insolvency of Wirecard.

July 1: Police and public prosecutors raid Wirecard's HQ in Munich and four properties in German and Austria.

July 2: The head of Germany's financial watchdog calls the accounting scandal "a massive criminal act".

July 9: German state prosecutors start investigating individuals at Wirecard for suspected money laundering.

July 16: The former head of a Dubai-based subsidiary of Wirecard, admits wrongdoing to prosecutors for his role in a multi-billion-euro fraud.

July 22: German prosecutors arrest three former top executives of Wirecard.

Aug 3: German body in charge of regulating auditors examines the work of EY, Wirecard's auditor.

Aug 12: Deutsche Boerse changed its rules, effectively expelling Wirecard from Germany's blue-chip index DAX.

Aug 25: Wirecard lays off more than half of remaining staff in Germany.

Sept 1: German lawmakers launch parliamentary inquiry

2019

Jan. 30: Wirecard denies a Financial Times (FT) report that an executive had used forged and backdated contracts in a string of suspicious transactions that raised questions about the integrity of the company's accounting practice.


March 28: Wirecard sues FT (https://reut.rs/2X9I8qS)

Oct. 21: Wirecard hires KPMG to conduct an independent audit to address allegations by the FT that its finance team had sought to inflate reported sales and profits.

BACKGROUND

1999: Wirecard founded in Munich.

p>2002: Markus Braun, previously a KPMG consultant, becomes Wirecard CEO. [https://reut.rs/2WZDgER]

2005: Wirecard listed on the Deutsche Boerse Frankfurt (Frankfurt Stock Exchange), Prime Standard segment.

2006: Consolidation of Wirecard Bank AG.

2007: Wirecard Asia Pacific established.

2010: Jan Marsalek appointed Chief Operating Officer.

2016: A negative report by short sellers Zatarra Research alleges fraudulent activity at Wirecard, saying senior executives have committed money laundering offences, as well as defrauding Mastercard and Visa. [https://bit.ly/39HDepW]

2018: Wirecard joins blue chip market index Deutscher Aktienindex (DAX), making it officially one of the 30 most valuable German companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(Reporting by Tommy Lund, Jagoda Darlak and Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Douglas Busvine, Tomasz Janowski and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.22% 12974.25 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -0.82% 157.1 Delayed Quote.13.02%
MASTERCARD -1.03% 354.35 Delayed Quote.19.96%
WIRECARD AG 15.81% 0.718 Delayed Quote.-99.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Markus Braun
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
08/31WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett looks to Japan with $6 billion bet on five biggest trading firms
RE
08/26PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed Palantir to go public via direct listing, reveals 2019 loss of $580 million
RE
08/28WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman sees more gains for his portfolio, urges stock ownership for all Americans
RE
08/28ELON MUSK : Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains
RE
08/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg says Facebook's failure to remove militia page an 'operational mistake'
RE
02:33aWARREN BUFFETT : Why Buffett's bet on Japan could turn on higher inflation, weakening dollar
RE
08/28PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel-backed Compass Pathways files for U.S. IPO
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Sumner Redstone Kasper Rorsted Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group