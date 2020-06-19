Wirecard CEO Markus Braun Resigns With Immediate Effect

By Mauro Orru



Wirecard AG said Friday that Chief Executive Markus Braun has resigned with immediate effect.

The German digital-payment services company said Mr. Braun's resignation is in mutual consent with the supervisory board.

The company added that James H. Freis, who was appointed as member of the management board late Thursday, would replace Mr. Braun as interim chief executive, with sole power of representation.

The announcement comes a day after Wirecard said it might be the victim of substantial fraud, delaying the publication of its 2019 results for the fourth time.

