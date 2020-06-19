Log in
Markus Braun

Age : 50
Place of birth : Vienne - Austria
Linked companies : Wirecard AG
Biography : Markus Braun is Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer at Wirecard AG, Managing Director

Wirecard CEO Markus Braun Resigns With Immediate Effect

06/19/2020 | 07:15am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Wirecard AG said Friday that Chief Executive Markus Braun has resigned with immediate effect.

The German digital-payment services company said Mr. Braun's resignation is in mutual consent with the supervisory board.

The company added that James H. Freis, who was appointed as member of the management board late Thursday, would replace Mr. Braun as interim chief executive, with sole power of representation.

The announcement comes a day after Wirecard said it might be the victim of substantial fraud, delaying the publication of its 2019 results for the fourth time.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

