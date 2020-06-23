Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Markus Braun

Age : 50
Place of birth : Vienne - Austria
Linked companies : Wirecard AG
Biography : Markus Braun is Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer at Wirecard AG, Managing Director

Wirecard's Markus Braun Arrested by German Police

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 04:50am EDT

By Paul J. Davies

Wirecard's recently departed Chief Executive Markus Braun was arrested by German police Tuesday, just days after the payments company revealed a $2 billion hole in its books.

Munich city prosecutors said he was arrested on suspicion of presenting false information. It was a swift turn of events for Mr. Braun, who was Wirecard's largest shareholder and served as the CEO for nearly two decades until he resigned last Friday.

Mr. Braun's arrest is the latest rapid fire blow for the company at the center of what appears to be Europe's largest fraud in years. The company began to unravel last week when its auditors said that it couldn't verify the money existed.

Write to Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WIRECARD AG 27.67% 18.458 Delayed Quote.-86.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Markus Braun
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
06/19MARKUS BRAUN : Wirecard CEO Markus Braun Resigns With Immediate Effect
DJ
06/18HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Handelsblatt
RE
06/17RAMON ANG : San Miguel Chairman and CEO Cojuangco Dies
DJ
06/18JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard Suspends COO Jan Marsalek on Revocable Basis
DJ
06/16HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Lufthansa shareholder Thiele raps bailout deal, raises stake
RE
06/22JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard Dismisses Board Member Jan Marsalek Amid Accounting Scandal
DJ
06/19ELON MUSK : Wsj
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Norbert Reithofer Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele Eric Vallat François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group