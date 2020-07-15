Audi's Duesmann Becomes Head of Software on Volkswagen Group Board

By Kim Richters



Volkswagen AG said Wednesday that Markus Duesmann, chief executive of Audi AG, will be in charge of the group's software as part of its management board position for the car maker.

Mr. Duesmann joined the Volkswagen group's management board in April, and he continues to be responsible for research and development as part of his mandate, the German automotive company said.

Volkswagen will also bundle all software development activities under the roof of its Car.Software-Organisation unit.

Dirk Hilgenberg will become CEO of this business unit, succeeding Christian Senger.

He most recently was senior vice president of manufacturing engineering for BMW AG, according to Volkswagen.

