Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Martin Bouygues

Birthday : 05/03/1952
Place of birth : Suresnes (92) - France
Biography : Founder of Maison Bouygues, Martin Bouygues is a French businessperson who has been at the head of 7

Bouygues CEO - consolidation of France's telecoms market is 'impossible'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 06:34am EDT
Martin Bouygues, Chairman and CEO of French industrial and telecoms conglomerate Bouygues attends Monaco's offshore extension project presentation to reclaim 15 acres of land from the sea

PARIS (Reuters) - A merger between two of France's four telecoms operators is now impossible, said the chief executive officer of Bouygues Telecom's parent company.

"I think it's a movement that has become impossible," Martin Bouygues told analysts on Thursday, after the publication of the conglomerate's first-half results.

"It's a political choice that we have to accept," he added.

The French telecoms sector has been awash with regular merger speculation ever since a round of talks between Orange, Altice Europe's SFR and Iliad failed three years ago, ending an attempt to ease a price war that has hit the margins of all four companies.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE EUROPE N.V. 2.94% 4.032 Delayed Quote.130.49%
BOUYGUES 6.66% 34.77 Real-time Quote.4.02%
ILIAD -0.34% 95.1 Real-time Quote.-22.19%
ORANGE 1.18% 13.74 Real-time Quote.-4.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Martin Bouygues
 
06:34aMARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues CEO - consolidation of France's telecoms market is 'impossible'
RE
2018MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues' drop in profits cushioned by strong showing at telecoms arm
RE
2018MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues boss sees no French telecom tie-ups before next year
RE
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues Names Deputy CEOs in Nod to Future Leadership Plan
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Suspicion and soured relationships sank Bouygues Telecom's deal
RE
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Orange SA, Bouygues Say Merger Talks Have Collapsed -- Update
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Orange, Bouygues Say Merger Talks Have Collapsed
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Orange, Bouygues Extend Deal Deadline Amid Disagreements
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : SFR to Pay Up to $4.5 Billion for Some Bouygues Telecom Assets -- Update
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues' Hand Strengthened in Orange Talks
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues boss weighs up deal on sale of cherished telecoms arm
RE
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Orange says needs time to negotiate Bouygues Telecom deal
RE
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Any Orange, Bouygues Tie-up Must Protect Jobs - Economy Minister
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues Wants Stake in Potential Merged Entity
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Orange CEO Lays Out Bouygues Merger Conditions
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/23CHARLES KOCH : Billionaire industrialist and conservative donor David Koch dies at age 79
RE
08/27FERDINAND PIËCH : Ferdinand Piech, architect of Volkswagen's global expansion, dies aged 82
RE
08/27PETER THIEL : Thiel's Founders Fund sells remaining Facebook shares
RE
08/27MARK SMUCKER : Weak dog food sales hit Smucker results; shares tumble
RE
08/26VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi moves against Mediaset's Europe plan, to fight voting ban
RE
04:22aJACK MA : Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma talk aliens and AI, skip issues like trade
RE
08/28MARK SMUCKER : Smucker Jammed by Lower Prices for Key Products -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier James Packer Nelson Peltz Ferdinand Piëch Reinhard Ploss Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group