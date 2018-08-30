Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Martin Bouygues

Birthday : 05/03/1952
Place of birth : Suresnes (92) - France
Biography : Founder of Maison Bouygues, Martin Bouygues is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 7

Bouygues boss sees no French telecom tie-ups before next year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 03:08pm CEST

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of Bouygues said on Thursday he was keeping an open mind about potential tie-ups in the French telecom sector but cautioned no deal was likely before early 2019.

Martin Bouygues made the comments after his conglomerate reported stronger-than-expected first-half results, bolstered by further signs of improvement at its telecom arm.

That encouraged investors who sent shares in the group, which also builds roads and owns French broadcaster TF1, up as much as 5 percent.

Bouygues said its construction business had a record high order backlog and it kept a full year outlook for higher profitability, though cold weather hurt its road building business.

Bouygues, whose attempt to merge Bouygues Telecom with market leader Orange failed two years ago, said the ongoing process to reallocate mobile phone frequency bands in France was likely to freeze any talks about future telecom sector consolidation for five months until early 2019.

"During tender periods, we are obliged to refrain from holding any discussions between operators," he told analysts.

"This brings us to early 2019. Until then, nothing will happen. After that we will see...I think we are in a satisfactory position at the moment. We keep an open mind."

France's telecoms sector, hit by a price war following the entrance of low-cost player Iliad in 2012, has been the subject of takeover speculation in recent years.

Last month, Orange's Chief Executive Stephane Richard said market conditions were likely to lead to a new round of merger talks between France's four telecom operators from 2019 onwards.

Martin Bouygues also acknowledged on Thursday that he had held a "discussion" last spring that did not lead to any agreement.

Patrick Drahi, majority-owner of Altice and owner of SFR, and Bouygues met at the end of May, sources have said.

An offer made then by Bouygues to buy SFR was quickly rejected by Drahi.

FORECAST-BEATING RESULTS

Bouygues shares, which had lost 14 percent this year, were up 4.7 percent by 1338 GMT after its first-half results beat forecasts.

"No slowdown in telecoms, construction margins to recover in the second half," said Raymond James analysts, keeping a "market perform" rating.

Bouygues saw first-half current operating profit fall 12.7 percent to 303 million euros (272.19 million pounds), hit by a 174 million euro operating loss at its Colas road building division as cold weather hurt first-quarter business.

However, current operating profit beat a Reuters poll forecast for 284 million euros.

Operating profit at Bouygues Telecom rose 10 percent to 148 million euros in the first half, a further improvement that reflected growth in its mobile and fixed-line customer base.

Bouygues Telecom saw revenue rise 7 percent, outperforming a 4 percent rise in total group revenue, and helped by price increases and a new range of fixed and mobile offers introduced in the second quarter.

It added 901,000 mobile customers in the first half, and confirmed all its targets, including that of 300 million euros of free cash flow for 2019.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume; Additional reporting by Genaelle Barzic; Editing by Inti Landauro and Susan Fenton)

By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ILIAD -6.99% 112.25 Real-time Quote.-39.47%
ORANGE -1.54% 14.065 Real-time Quote.-1.35%
TF1 -1.42% 8.67 Real-time Quote.-28.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Martin Bouygues
 
03:08pMARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues boss sees no French telecom tie-ups before next year
RE
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues Names Deputy CEOs in Nod to Future Leadership Plan
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Suspicion and soured relationships sank Bouygues Telecom's deal
RE
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Orange SA, Bouygues Say Merger Talks Have Collapsed -- Update
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Orange, Bouygues Say Merger Talks Have Collapsed
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Orange, Bouygues Extend Deal Deadline Amid Disagreements
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : SFR to Pay Up to $4.5 Billion for Some Bouygues Telecom Assets -- Update
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues' Hand Strengthened in Orange Talks
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues boss weighs up deal on sale of cherished telecoms arm
RE
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Orange says needs time to negotiate Bouygues Telecom deal
RE
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Any Orange, Bouygues Tie-up Must Protect Jobs - Economy Minister
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues Wants Stake in Potential Merged Entity
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Orange CEO Lays Out Bouygues Merger Conditions
DJ
2016MARTIN BOUYGUES : Orange Advances Talks on Acquiring Bouygues Unit - Report
DJ
2015MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues lifts profit goal for telecoms unit
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/24JACK MA : Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
RE
08/25ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
RE
09:18aELON MUSK : Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/28RICHARD LI : Hong Kong's FWD to buy HSBC's stake in Malaysian insurance venture -sources
RE
08/29ELON MUSK : how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/25PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Won't Go to North Korea -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Eyes India Mobile-Payments Firm
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska John Edwards David Einhorn Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Indra Nooyi James Packer John Paulson François-henri Pinault Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Alain Weill John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.