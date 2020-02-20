Log in
Business Leaders
Martin Bouygues

Birthday : 05/03/1952
Place of birth : Suresnes (92) - France
Biography : Founder of Maison Bouygues, Martin Bouygues is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 7

Bouygues wants to ensure in can work with Huawei on 5G - CEO

02/20/2020 | 05:31am EST

French conglomerate Bouygues will look at all options, including legal action, to ensure it has the right to work with China's Huawei in the rollout of 5G mobile networks in France, its Chief Executive Martin Bouygues told reporters on Thursday.

France is in the early stages of rolling out its next-generation wireless technology, and the government's stance over Huawei's possible role still lacks clarity, according to some telecoms industry trade bodies.

Some French media outlets have reported in recent months that the company could face restrictions in several cities.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Matthias Blamont ; Editing by Sarah White)
