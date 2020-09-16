Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Martin Franklin

Age : 54
Public asset : 587,394,778 USD
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, including: Jarden Corp., Nomad Foods Ltd. and Element Solutions, I

Martin Franklin-led group launches London's first blank cheque IPO of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Founders of investment firms Mariposa and Viking have launched an initial public offering (IPO) for a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on the London Stock Exchange to raise $750 million (581.13 million pounds), a bookrunner said on Wednesday.

Martin Franklin, the London-born founder of Jarden Corp, son Robert and longtime partners James Lillie and Ian Ashken will join forces in the listing that is expected to price on Sept 18. Viking founder Brian S. Kaufmann is also involved.

The Harvester Holdings vehicle expects to focus on acquiring an operating company or business with a significant proportion of its activities in North America, the bookrunner said.

A SPAC, or a blank cheque vehicle, is a shell company that uses IPO proceeds to buy another company, typically within two years of listing. The cash is raised before the target is identified and there is no business operations or tangible assets when it lists.

SPACs have emerged as a major driver of IPOs in the United States lately, with high profile investors such as Bill Ackman and Michael Klein raising billions of dollars this year.

"A SPAC is a way of taking that first day lottery out of the window," a source close to the LSE said. "It's a good price formation exercise."

Dealmaker Franklin has started other SPACs, including the SPAC Justice Holdings in 2006, which merged with fast-food chain Burger King six years later.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Clara Denina and Abhinav Ranmarayan in London; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Martin Franklin
 
05:01aMARTIN FRANKLIN : Martin Franklin-led group launches London's first blank cheque IPO of 2020
RE
02:51aJACK MA : Alibaba Group opens China factory as part of new manufacturing initiative
RE
09/15LARRY ELLISON : China's ByteDance to Keep Majority TikTok Stake in Oracle Deal Under U.S. Consideration -- 5th Update
DJ
09/15STEPHEN BURKE : JPMorgan Chase Names Stephen Burke as Lead Independent Director
DJ
09/15SATYA NADELLA : Microsoft's Failure to Land TikTok Raises Questions Over What's Next for CEO Nadella
DJ
09/14MIKE HENRY : BHP freezes executive salaries as CEO Henry takes $6.1 million for first six months
RE
09/14JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says economic recovery could be derailed
RE
09/14LARRY ELLISON : Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison?s history of support for Trump
RE
09/14AXEL WEBER : Madrid court calls UBS chairman Axel Weber as witness in Orcel trial with Santander
RE
09/14JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/12SUNDAR PICHAI : Google's Nice Guy in Chief Gets Ready for a Fight -- WSJ
DJ
09/11TREVOR MILTON : Nikola threatens Hindenburg with litigation, short-seller 'welcomes it'
RE
09/11SUNDAR PICHAI : Google's Sundar Pichai Is a Really Nice Guy. Is That Enough?
DJ
09/11JEAN-SÉBASTIEN JACQUES : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/11AMANDA BLANC : Insurer Aviva sells Singapore unit as new CEO shifts focus
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/09HERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen's new electric car panned by Germany's leading test publication
RE
09/14JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/11AMANDA BLANC : Insurer Aviva sells Singapore unit as new CEO shifts focus
RE
09/12SUNDAR PICHAI : Google's Nice Guy in Chief Gets Ready for a Fight -- WSJ
DJ
09/11TREVOR MILTON : Nikola threatens Hindenburg with litigation, short-seller 'welcomes it'
RE
09/14JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says economic recovery could be derailed
RE
09/11WERNER BAUMANN : Bayer Extends CEO's Contract
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein Ralph Hamers David Henry Paul Hudson Jean-sébastien Jacques Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted David Simon Masayoshi Son Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group