Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Martin Sorrell

Age : 74
Public asset : 190,203,168 USD
Linked companies : S4 Capital PLC
Biography : Martin Stuart Sorrell holds the position of Executive Chairman for S4 Capital Plc and Chief Executiv

Account wins put Sorrell's S4 Capital on course to double in size

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 04:30am EDT
Sir Martin Sorrell attends a conference at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes

LONDON (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell said his new digital advertising company S4 Capital was increasingly being asked to bid for major corporate accounts, keeping it on track to double the size of the company by 2021.

Sorrell launched S4 Capital last year after he left the world's biggest advertising company WPP, which he had founded. He said on Wednesday he was focusing on growing revenue and gross profit at the expense of slightly lower earnings, to build momentum.

The group has already won work from the likes of Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Coca-Cola and Sprint and said it was being asked to bid for other major clients.

"We've got three major global pitches at the moment," Sorrell said in an interview. "We're very pleased, we want to double the size of the business in three years, organically, and we're well on the way to doing that."

Sorrell, who left WPP over a complaint of personal misconduct, which he denied, has bought businesses which create content, and others which buy online advertising space automatically, enabling S4 Capital to offer an integrated service.

He is aggressively building up the firm to be able to compete with the major advertising groups, taking headcount to 1,375 people by the end of the first half and adding senior management. It is also looking to make more acquisitions to build up its content, programmatic buying, and data and analytics capabilities.

"We've got a couple of things that we will finance internally, one in the UK and one in Asia which we'll add fairly quickly," he said.

For the first six months of the year the group reported billings of 184 million pounds, up 44% on a pro-forma basis. Gross profit also accelerated through the year, rising by 34% in the first quarter, up 46% in the second quarter and up 54% in July from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.44% 109.48 Delayed Quote.36.59%
S4 CAPITAL PLC 0.60% 138.825 Delayed Quote.15.97%
WPP GROUP 2.06% 1039.5 Delayed Quote.20.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Martin Sorrell
 
04:30aMARTIN SORRELL : Account wins put Sorrell's S4 Capital on course to double in size
RE
08/12MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital buys influencer agency IMA
RE
03/15MARTIN SORRELL : WPP To Pay Sorrell Bonus -- WSJ
DJ
03/14MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Will Pay Martin Sorrell More Than 2 Million Pounds in Shares as Part of Long-Term Bonus
DJ
01/20MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital seeks more deals in digital-only drive
RE
2018MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 reports new deals, 51 percent revenue jump
RE
2018MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's new S4 bolsters digital ad skills with MightyHive deal
RE
2018MARTIN SORRELL : WPP shares plunge as ad group falls behind in post-Sorrell era
RE
2018MARTIN SORRELL : Ford picks BBDO as lead creative agency in blow to Britain's WPP
RE
2018MARTIN SORRELL : Ad giant WPP names Read as CEO for post-Sorrell era
RE
2018MARTIN SORRELL : Out of Sorrell's shadow, Mark Read poised for top job at ad giant WPP
RE
2018MARTIN SORRELL : IBM Executive Interviewed by WPP to Succeed Martin Sorrell -Sky News
DJ
2018MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Veteran Mark Read Has Emerged As Leading Candidate To Succeed Martin Sorrell As CEO
DJ
2018MARTIN SORRELL : Founder Clashes With WPP Over Acquisition -- WSJ
DJ
2018MARTIN SORRELL : Tempers flare as Sorrell beats WPP in battle for Dutch agency
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/10JACK MA : Tearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
04:30aMARTIN SORRELL : Account wins put Sorrell's S4 Capital on course to double in size
RE
09/05MARY BARRA : White House
RE
09/06LI KA-SHING : Globe and Mail
RE
09/06JEFF BEZOS : The Time Netflix Considered Selling Itself to Amazon for Peanuts
DJ
09/06ROBIN LI : online privacy
RE
09/09HIROTO SAIKAWA : Nissan's Saikawa bows to pressure, to quit as CEO on September 16
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Li Ka-shing Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Nelson Peltz Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group