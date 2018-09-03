Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Martin Sorrell

Age : 74
Public asset : 275,825,024 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. Martin S. Sorrell is Chief Executive Officer at WPP Group USA, Inc.

Ad giant WPP names Read as CEO for post-Sorrell era

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 03:14pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Mark Read, Co-Chief Operating Officer of advertising agency WPP leaves following their AGM in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - WPP named company veteran Mark Read as its new CEO on Monday to steer the world's biggest advertising company through a period of unprecedented change and following the acrimonious exit of its founder Martin Sorrell.

The 51-year-old takes charge of the $21 billion (£16.3 billion) company at a tough time following a year-long sharp downturn in trading sparked by competition from Google and Facebook and pressure from clients to simplify the business and cut pricing.

He also knows that Sorrell, still a major WPP shareholder and his one time mentor, will be looking over his shoulder.

Sorrell wrote to Read and his new chief operating officer Andrew Scott on Sunday to wish them well, encourage them to work together and explained the challenges ahead as he saw them, a person familiar with the matter said.

Sorrell, 73, has already set up a new company which in July beat WPP in the race to buy a Dutch digital agency.

The softly-spoken Read, who joined WPP in 1989, said on Monday the industry was going through "structural change, not structural decline" and that he planned to rejuvenate WPP by combining the power of its creative agencies with improved technology and analytics.

"It is a challenge that we're keen to get on with," he told Reuters. "What makes WPP special apart from its people is the power of creativity, imagination and ideas but we need to combine that with an understanding of how technology is reshaping our industry," he added.

PRIME CANDIDATE

Read was seen as the leading internal candidate after he spent almost nine years on the board up to 2015. He has worked on strategy, client retention and digital operations since he wrote to Sorrell asking for a job almost three decades ago.

In April he became joint chief operating officer with Scott. WPP said on Monday that Scott would continue in that role while Roberto Quarta has resumed his role as non-executive chairman.

Senior colleagues, former executives and analysts have told Reuters they believed Read's proven track record from running the WPP digital agency Wunderman combined with his knowledge of the sprawling business made him the right man for the job.

Zaid Al-Qassab, the chief brand and marketing officer at WPP client BT, said he was delighted that Read had got the job. "He always worked well with Sir Martin and has shown himself to be a shrewd, thoughtful operator," he said.

"Mark's always impressed me with his understanding of clients, the industry and with his personable nature. He's not in any way what you'd consider a corporate type and it shows in how he tackles problems and builds relationships."

Sorrell, the driving force behind WPP, quit in April over a complaint of personal misconduct, which he denied.

WPP, which has been dogged by investor rebellions over the size of Sorrell's pay, said Read would receive an annual salary of 975,000 pounds and an annual bonus at 250 percent of salary plus a long-term incentive scheme.

In 2017 Sorrell had a base salary of 1.15 million pounds plus long-term incentive schemes that have, over the years, paid out tens of millions of pounds.

CLIENT PRESSURES

Read takes over a company that spans the globe and through some of the most storied names in advertising, such as JWT, Ogilvy and Grey, provides adverts along with market research, media planning, public relations and data analytics.

WPP is looking to get back ahead of its peers Omnicom and IPG in the United States, France's Publicis and Havas and Japan's Dentsu.

The British group largely outperformed the market for years but lost its way in 2017 with organic growth disappearing.

Analysts say WPP owns some of the best assets in the business but in recent years clients such as Unilever have called for it to restructure so they can deal with fewer agencies and staff and receive a more cohesive service.

Executives within WPP said there was already a different tone. "He knows the business as well as anyone, having been at the right hand of Martin all this time," the head of one of WPP's businesses said.

"He's the total advocate of collaboration. What he did at Wunderman was incredibly successful," he said in reference to a strategy of broadening the group from its initial focus on direct marketing that helped to win some big clients.

Read has a chance to start to win over the financial community when he presents first-half results on Tuesday. The company has been given a boost by winning six of eight pitches since April, including Mars, Adidas, Mondelez and Shell.

While that won't feature in Tuesday's numbers it does give the group a lift in a year when it has said it does not expect to grow net sales. He has also disposed of some minority assets and said there would be more news on that on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Keith Weir)

By Kate Holton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DENTSU INC 0.19% 5190 End-of-day quote.8.69%
OMNICOM GROUP 0.55% 69.32 Delayed Quote.-4.82%
PUBLICIS GROUPE -0.65% 54.94 Real-time Quote.-2.38%
UNILEVER 0.68% 4426 Delayed Quote.6.46%
UNILEVER (NL) 0.08% 49.595 Delayed Quote.5.52%
WPP GROUP -0.20% 1276 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Martin Sorrell
 
03:14pMARTIN SORRELL : Ad giant WPP names Read as CEO for post-Sorrell era
RE
09/01MARTIN SORRELL : Out of Sorrell's shadow, Mark Read poised for top job at ad giant WPP
RE
08/13MARTIN SORRELL : IBM Executive Interviewed by WPP to Succeed Martin Sorrell -Sky News
DJ
07/27MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Veteran Mark Read Has Emerged As Leading Candidate To Succeed Martin Sorrell As CEO
DJ
07/11MARTIN SORRELL : Founder Clashes With WPP Over Acquisition -- WSJ
DJ
07/10MARTIN SORRELL : Tempers flare as Sorrell beats WPP in battle for Dutch agency
RE
07/10MARTIN SORRELL : Martin Sorrell to Acquire Digital Production Agency MediaMonks, Outbidding WPP
DJ
07/09MARTIN SORRELL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/03MARTIN SORRELL : Former WPP CEO Martin Sorrell in Talks to Acquire Dutch Company - FT
DJ
06/28MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Probes Emails Sent to Current, Ex-Employees After Sorrell's Exit
DJ
06/22MARTIN SORRELL : Former WPP CEO Martin Sorrell Denies He Visited a Prostitute And Paid Using Company Money
DJ
06/22MARTIN SORRELL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/21MARTIN SORRELL : Martin Sorrell hits out at WPP over handling of his sudden departure
RE
06/20MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's heir apparent flags need for radical change at WPP
RE
06/13MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell haunts WPP as shareholders rebel over farewell package
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/30ELON MUSK : Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/28RICHARD LI : Hong Kong's FWD to buy HSBC's stake in Malaysian insurance venture -sources
RE
08/31ELON MUSK : BlackRock voted to replace Tesla's Musk with independent chairman
RE
09/02JACK MA : minister
RE
08/29ELON MUSK : how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/30MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues boss sees no French telecom tie-ups before next year
RE
09/01MARTIN SORRELL : Out of Sorrell's shadow, Mark Read poised for top job at ad giant WPP
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell John Edwards David Einhorn Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Indra Nooyi James Packer John Paulson François-henri Pinault Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Roberto Quarta Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.