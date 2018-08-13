Log in
Martin Sorrell

Age : 74
Public asset : 275,825,024 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. Martin S. Sorrell is Chief Executive Officer at WPP Group USA, Inc.

IBM Executive Interviewed by WPP to Succeed Martin Sorrell -Sky News

0
08/13/2018 | 03:03pm CEST
Latest news about Martin Sorrell
 
08/13MARTIN SORRELL : IBM Executive Interviewed by WPP to Succeed Martin Sorrell -Sky News
DJ
07/27MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Veteran Mark Read Has Emerged As Leading Candidate To Succeed Martin Sorrell As CEO
DJ
07/11MARTIN SORRELL : Founder Clashes With WPP Over Acquisition -- WSJ
DJ
07/10MARTIN SORRELL : Tempers flare as Sorrell beats WPP in battle for Dutch agency
RE
07/10MARTIN SORRELL : Martin Sorrell to Acquire Digital Production Agency MediaMonks, Outbidding WPP
DJ
07/09MARTIN SORRELL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/03MARTIN SORRELL : Former WPP CEO Martin Sorrell in Talks to Acquire Dutch Company - FT
DJ
06/28MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Probes Emails Sent to Current, Ex-Employees After Sorrell's Exit
DJ
06/22MARTIN SORRELL : Former WPP CEO Martin Sorrell Denies He Visited a Prostitute And Paid Using Company Money
DJ
06/22MARTIN SORRELL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/21MARTIN SORRELL : Martin Sorrell hits out at WPP over handling of his sudden departure
RE
06/20MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's heir apparent flags need for radical change at WPP
RE
06/13MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell haunts WPP as shareholders rebel over farewell package
RE
06/13MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Faces Shareholder Backlash After Sorrell's Departure
DJ
06/12MARTIN SORRELL : Farewell package for WPP's Sorrell faces investor backlash
RE
