Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Martin Sorrell

Age : 2018
Public asset : 96,559,603 USD
Linked companies : S4 Capital plc
Biography : Presently, Martin Stuart Sorrell holds the position of Executive Chairman at S4 Capital Plc and Chie

Sorrell buys Silicon Valley's Firewood in pursuit of red-hot digital growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 05:02am EDT

(Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital has bought Silicon Valley's biggest independent agency, Firewood, for $150 million in its latest deal to form a purely digital global advertising firm.

The world's best-known advertising boss is building up the new venture following his departure from ad giant WPP, sealing deals for digital content that runs on platforms like Facebook and Google, and the automated placing of ads online.

Sorrell said digital growth was "on fire" and his focus on it meant he was currently involved in five large pitches.

S4 will gain access to Firewood's client base in the United States, including Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Salesforce and VMware.

S4 raised 100 million pounds ($123 million) through a placing to part fund the Firewood deal and to build up a war chest for future acquisitions.

Rather than replicate WPP, the world's biggest advertising company he created with a holding company model, Sorrell is buying smaller agencies and merging them into one arm producing content and one arm handling the programmatic placing of ads.

"I don't want to end up with a fragmented model," he said.

Sorrell told Reuters he is still looking to acquire companies that own first-party data on consumer habits, but said he had two small deals looming for data analytics companies, with one in London and one in Korea.

"They will slot in to the programmatic offer," he said.

S4 has already won work from the likes of Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Coca-Cola and Sprint and had said it was being asked to bid for other major clients.

Industry data released on Monday showed the U.S. advertising market remained solid, helped by small- and medium-sized companies spending on digital platforms to reach customers.

($1 = 0.8143 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton in London and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.43% 1190.13 Delayed Quote.15.63%
FACEBOOK -0.91% 177.75 Delayed Quote.37.07%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.99% 135.67 Delayed Quote.35.00%
S4 CAPITAL PLC 5.00% 147 Delayed Quote.17.65%
WPP GROUP -1.16% 958 Delayed Quote.14.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Martin Sorrell
 
05:02aMARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell buys Silicon Valley's Firewood in pursuit of red-hot digital growth
RE
09/11MARTIN SORRELL : Account wins put Sorrell's S4 Capital on course to double in size
RE
08/12MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital buys influencer agency IMA
RE
03/15MARTIN SORRELL : WPP To Pay Sorrell Bonus -- WSJ
DJ
03/14MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Will Pay Martin Sorrell More Than 2 Million Pounds in Shares as Part of Long-Term Bonus
DJ
01/20MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital seeks more deals in digital-only drive
RE
2018MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 reports new deals, 51 percent revenue jump
RE
2018MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's new S4 bolsters digital ad skills with MightyHive deal
RE
2018MARTIN SORRELL : WPP shares plunge as ad group falls behind in post-Sorrell era
RE
2018MARTIN SORRELL : Ford picks BBDO as lead creative agency in blow to Britain's WPP
RE
2018MARTIN SORRELL : Ad giant WPP names Read as CEO for post-Sorrell era
RE
2018MARTIN SORRELL : Out of Sorrell's shadow, Mark Read poised for top job at ad giant WPP
RE
2018MARTIN SORRELL : IBM Executive Interviewed by WPP to Succeed Martin Sorrell -Sky News
DJ
2018MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Veteran Mark Read Has Emerged As Leading Candidate To Succeed Martin Sorrell As CEO
DJ
2018MARTIN SORRELL : Founder Clashes With WPP Over Acquisition -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/01DAVID HENRY : Too big to lend? JPMorgan cash hit Fed limits, roiling U.S. repos
RE
10/04HOWARD SCHULTZ : 'What I Taste From Starbucks Is...Shame'
DJ
10/04TIM COOK : How Tim Cook Won Donald Trump's Ear
DJ
10/02MARTIN GILBERT : Veteran investor Gilbert to leave Standard Life Aberdeen
RE
05:02aMARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell buys Silicon Valley's Firewood in pursuit of red-hot digital growth
RE
10/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg says Warren as U.S. president would be bad for tech
RE
10/03ALISON COOPER : Imperial Brands CEO Alison Cooper to Step Down
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Devin Wenig Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group