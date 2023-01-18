Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Martin Sorrell

Age : 77
Public asset : 123,420,591 USD
Linked companies : S4 Capital plc
Biography : Mr. Martin S. Sorrell is an Executive Chairman at S4 Capital Plc. He is on the Board of Directors...

Sorrell's S4 Capital expects to hit full-year targets

01/18/2023 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sir Martin Sorrell walks down Whitehall, as a meeting takes place addressing the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at Cabinet Office in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital advertising group said it expected to hit its full-year core earnings target after it improved its margin in the second half of the year.

S4 said in a trading statement on Wednesday it expected to deliver at least 120 million pounds ($147.7 million) of Operational EBITDA for 2022, after its main trading metric of like-for-like gross profit/net margin hit its guidance of 25% growth.

($1 = 0.8122 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S4 CAPITAL PLC -1.71% 218.4 Delayed Quote.15.43%
Most Read News
 
01/13Musk bets big on beating shareholders at 'funding secured' trial
RE
01/13Investor Peltz, corporate doctor, pushes Disney to take bitter pill
RE
01/17UBS still hiring and in growth mode - CEO Ralph Hamers
RE
01/17Disney says investor Peltz 'lacks experience' to understand its business
RE
01/16Activist investor Ryan Cohen builds stake in Alibaba -WSJ
RE
01/11Walt Disney names director Mark Parker as chairman
RE
01/12Disney braces for boardroom battle
RE
Latest news about Martin Sorrell
 
02:18aSorrell's S4 Capital expects to hit full-year targets
RE
2022TRADING UPDATES: Bank of Ireland appoints new chief executive officer
AN
2022Elon Musk's SpaceX buys ad campaign on Twitter for Starlink
RE
2022Sorrell's S4 Capital defies tech turmoil to maintain momentum
RE
2022Transcript : S4 Capital plc, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI

Popular Business Leaders
 