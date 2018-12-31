Sorrell's S4 reports new deals, 51 percent revenue jump

The digital advertising firm, launched earlier this year shortly after Sorrell left WPP, did not name the clients, which it said were "major global packaged goods companies". It added that gross profit rose more than 44 percent in the year-to-date period.

S4 said its deal to buy San Francisco-based programmatic ad firm MightyHive was completed on Christmas eve and three-year plans and budgets for next year were in the works.

S4 will report results for the year ending Dec. 31 in early March 2019.

This story corrects period in first and second paragraph

