Martin Sorrell

Age : 73
Public asset : 194,867,973 USD
Biography : Martin Stuart Sorrell holds the position of Executive Chairman for S4 Capital Plc and Chief Executiv

Sorrell's S4 reports new deals, 51 percent revenue jump

12/31/2018 | 08:52am CET
Sir Martin Sorrell attends a conference at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes

(Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's new era advertising firm S4 Capital said on Monday it had secured two major new clients in the run up to Christmas as it reported like-for-like revenue had jumped by half year-to-date to the end of November.

The digital advertising firm, launched earlier this year shortly after Sorrell left WPP, did not name the clients, which it said were "major global packaged goods companies". It added that gross profit rose more than 44 percent in the year-to-date period.

S4 said its deal to buy San Francisco-based programmatic ad firm MightyHive was completed on Christmas eve and three-year plans and budgets for next year were in the works.

S4 will report results for the year ending Dec. 31 in early March 2019.

This story corrects period in first and second paragraph

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Latest news about Martin Sorrell
 
08:52aMARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 reports new deals, 51 percent revenue jump
RE
12/04MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's new S4 bolsters digital ad skills with MightyHive deal
RE
10/25MARTIN SORRELL : WPP shares plunge as ad group falls behind in post-Sorrell era
RE
10/09MARTIN SORRELL : Ford picks BBDO as lead creative agency in blow to Britain's WPP
RE
09/03MARTIN SORRELL : Ad giant WPP names Read as CEO for post-Sorrell era
RE
09/01MARTIN SORRELL : Out of Sorrell's shadow, Mark Read poised for top job at ad giant WPP
RE
08/13MARTIN SORRELL : IBM Executive Interviewed by WPP to Succeed Martin Sorrell -Sky News
DJ
07/27MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Veteran Mark Read Has Emerged As Leading Candidate To Succeed Martin Sorrell As CEO
DJ
07/11MARTIN SORRELL : Founder Clashes With WPP Over Acquisition -- WSJ
DJ
07/10MARTIN SORRELL : Tempers flare as Sorrell beats WPP in battle for Dutch agency
RE
07/10MARTIN SORRELL : Martin Sorrell to Acquire Digital Production Agency MediaMonks, Outbidding WPP
DJ
07/09MARTIN SORRELL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/03MARTIN SORRELL : Former WPP CEO Martin Sorrell in Talks to Acquire Dutch Company - FT
DJ
06/28MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Probes Emails Sent to Current, Ex-Employees After Sorrell's Exit
DJ
06/22MARTIN SORRELL : Former WPP CEO Martin Sorrell Denies He Visited a Prostitute And Paid Using Company Money
DJ
