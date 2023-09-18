Mr. Martin S. Sorrell is an Executive Chairman at S4 Capital Plc. He is on the Board of Directors at Cherwell Films LLP, Clyde Films LLP, J.M.S. Financial Services Ltd., JMS Financial Services (No. 2) Ltd., Pruway Investments Ltd., The Bloomberg Family Foundation, Inc., Alpha Topco Ltd., Formula One Holdings Ltd., The Carnegie Hall Corp. and Thrombosis Research Institute. Mr. Sorrell was previously employed as an Independent Director by Alcoa, Inc., a Non-Executive Director by ASATSU-DK, Inc, a Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director by WPP Plc, a Non-Executive Director by Alpha Topco Ltd., a Non-Executive Director by Colefax Group Plc, an Independent Director by Howmet Aerospace, Inc., a Director-Finance Group by Saatchi & Saatchi PLC, a Trustee by The Carnegie Hall Society, Inc., a Trustee by The Conference Board, Inc., a Chairman by The International Business Council, a Chairman-International Business Council by The World Economic Forum USA, Inc., a Non-Executive Director by Delta Topco Ltd., and a Chief Executive Officer by WPP Group USA, Inc. He also served on the board at Nasdaq, Inc. He received his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Linked companies S4 CAPITAL PLC Founder S4S Ventures Founder