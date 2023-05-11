Advanced search
Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Martin Sorrell

Age : 77
Public asset : 109,026,972 USD
Linked companies : S4 Capital plc
Biography : Mr. Martin S. Sorrell is an Executive Chairman at S4 Capital Plc. He is on the Board of Directors...

Strong U.S. demand and AI helps Sorrell's S4 to navigate tougher environment

05/11/2023 | 03:33am EDT
Sir Martin Sorrell walks down Whitehall, as a meeting takes place addressing the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at Cabinet Office in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital said artificial intelligence (AI) was helping the advertising group to become more efficient and navigate pressure from clients seeking to cut costs.

S4, founded by the ad boss after he left WPP, reiterated its full-year net revenue outlook after the first quarter, saying growth was driven by U.S. demand which offset a weaker performance in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Sorrell said higher interest rates, stubbornly high inflation, slower economic growth and geopolitical uncertainty meant many clients were looking for short-term solutions to drive sales and also faced a need to cut costs.

"If growth is going to be less, they're going to have to manage their cost base much more effectively," he told Reuters.

Like other companies, S4 is using AI to speed up copy-writing, produce more personalised ads and place them on platforms most likely to be seen by the right consumers.

"The net effects of these developments will improve the effectiveness and efficiency of what we do," the group said.

Sorrell spoke after S4 released a trading update, saying it was on target to meet its full-year guidance after reporting a 6.8% first-quarter rise in organic net revenue.

The group has set a 2023 target of increasing like-for-like net revenue by 8-12%.

"While net revenue growth was at the lower end of our full-year guidance range, it was in line with our expectations," it said.

Growth was driven by a 10.9% rise in organic net revenue in the Americas, well ahead of a 4.7% drop in EMEA.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.17% 461.99 Real-time Quote.2.61%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.55% 150.07 Real-time Quote.-0.01%
S4 CAPITAL PLC -0.65% 137.982 Delayed Quote.-26.53%
WPP PLC 0.77% 895.4 Delayed Quote.8.34%
