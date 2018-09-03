Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Martin Sorrell

Age : 74
Public asset : 275,825,024 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. Martin S. Sorrell is Chief Executive Officer at WPP Group USA, Inc.

WPP names insider Read as new CEO after Sorrell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 10:48am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Mark Read, Co-Chief Operating Officer of advertising agency WPP leaves following their AGM in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - WPP named insider Mark Read as its new chief executive on Monday tasked with replacing its founder Martin Sorrell and steering the world's biggest advertising company through a period of industry change.

The 51-year-old digital boss and former board member takes charge of the $21 billion company at a difficult time following a year-long sharp downturn in trading due to new competitors and cautious clients.

The softly-spoken Read, who joined WPP in 1989, said the industry was going through "structural change, not structural decline" and he plans for the company to emerge stronger by better combining the power of its creative agencies with enhanced technology.

"What makes WPP special apart from its people is the power of creativity, imagination and ideas but we need to combine that with an understanding of how technology is reshaping our industry," he told Reuters.

Read was seen as the leading internal candidate to become CEO after he spent almost nine years on the board from 2006 to 2015. He has also worked on strategy, client retention and digital operations since he wrote to Sorrell asking for a job in 1989.

He stepped up in April to run the company as a joint chief operating officer alongside Andrew Scott. WPP said on Monday that Scott would continue in that role while Roberto Quarta has resumed his role as non-executive chairman.

Quarta told Reuters that shareholders and clients had been keen to see Read appointed on a permanent basis.

Senior colleagues, former executives and analysts have told Reuters they believed his proven track record of running the WPP digital agency Wunderman combined with his knowledge of the sprawling business make him the right man for the job.

CONTRACT WINS

Sorrell quit in April over a complaint of personal misconduct, which he denied.

"The conditions under which Martin left were such that there is a premium in appointing someone who knows the ropes and can smooth things down," analyst Claire Enders told Reuters, ahead of the announcement.

WPP will report first-half results on Tuesday. It has previously said it does not expect to grow net sales in 2018 but the group has recently been boosted by some high profile contract wins from Adidas, Shell and Mars.

The group had outperformed its peers -- Omnicom and IPG in the United States, France's Publicis and Havas and Japan's Dentsu -- for years but lost its way in 2017 with organic growth disappearing.

Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker said the appointment of Read was a positive development for the business.

"He comes with the advantages of having run one of the major units and of knowing WPP extensively as well as being known to the markets in his previous role as Deputy CEO," he said.

"Moreover, in the past several months during his tenure as joint COO, the group has won a number of major contracts, including two major recent wins at Mars and Mondelez and taken steps to reduce the net debt level by selling off minority stakes in several businesses."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey/Keith Weir)

By Kate Holton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DENTSU INC 0.19% 5190 End-of-day quote.8.69%
OMNICOM GROUP 0.55% 69.32 Delayed Quote.-4.82%
PUBLICIS GROUPE -0.40% 55.08 Real-time Quote.-2.38%
WPP GROUP 0.51% 1284.5 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Martin Sorrell
 
10:48aMARTIN SORRELL : WPP names insider Read as new CEO after Sorrell
RE
09/01MARTIN SORRELL : Out of Sorrell's shadow, Mark Read poised for top job at ad giant WPP
RE
08/13MARTIN SORRELL : IBM Executive Interviewed by WPP to Succeed Martin Sorrell -Sky News
DJ
07/27MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Veteran Mark Read Has Emerged As Leading Candidate To Succeed Martin Sorrell As CEO
DJ
07/11MARTIN SORRELL : Founder Clashes With WPP Over Acquisition -- WSJ
DJ
07/10MARTIN SORRELL : Tempers flare as Sorrell beats WPP in battle for Dutch agency
RE
07/10MARTIN SORRELL : Martin Sorrell to Acquire Digital Production Agency MediaMonks, Outbidding WPP
DJ
07/09MARTIN SORRELL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/03MARTIN SORRELL : Former WPP CEO Martin Sorrell in Talks to Acquire Dutch Company - FT
DJ
06/28MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Probes Emails Sent to Current, Ex-Employees After Sorrell's Exit
DJ
06/22MARTIN SORRELL : Former WPP CEO Martin Sorrell Denies He Visited a Prostitute And Paid Using Company Money
DJ
06/22MARTIN SORRELL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/21MARTIN SORRELL : Martin Sorrell hits out at WPP over handling of his sudden departure
RE
06/20MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's heir apparent flags need for radical change at WPP
RE
06/13MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell haunts WPP as shareholders rebel over farewell package
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/30ELON MUSK : Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/28RICHARD LI : Hong Kong's FWD to buy HSBC's stake in Malaysian insurance venture -sources
RE
09:31aRICHARD LI : Police in U.S. probe JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
RE
08/31ELON MUSK : BlackRock voted to replace Tesla's Musk with independent chairman
RE
09/02JACK MA : minister
RE
08/29ELON MUSK : how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/30MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues boss sees no French telecom tie-ups before next year
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell John Edwards David Einhorn Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Indra Nooyi James Packer John Paulson François-henri Pinault Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Roberto Quarta Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.