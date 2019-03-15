Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Martin Winterkorn

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available

U.S. SEC sues Volkswagen, Winterkorn, citing 'Dieselgate' fraud on investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 02:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Former Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn leaves after testifying to a parliamentary committee on the carmaker's emissions scandal in Berlin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Volkswagen AG and its former chief executive Martin Winterkorn over the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal, accusing the company of perpetrating a "massive fraud" on U.S. investors.

The SEC said in its civil complaint filed in San Francisco late on Thursday that from April 2014 to May 2015, Volkswagen issued more than $13 billion (£9.8 billion) in bonds and asset-backed securities in U.S. markets at a time when senior executives knew that more than 500,000 U.S. diesel vehicles grossly exceeded legal vehicle emissions limits.

Volkswagen "reaped hundreds of millions of dollars in benefit by issuing the securities at more attractive rates for the company," the SEC said, adding VW "repeatedly lied to and misled United States investors, consumers, and regulators as part of an illegal scheme to sell its purportedly 'clean diesel' cars and billions of dollars of corporate bonds and other securities in the United States."

The suit seeks to bar Winterkorn from serving as an officer or director of a public U.S. company and recover "ill-gotten gains" along with civil penalties and interest.

Winterkorn, who resigned days after the scandal became public in September 2015, was charged by U.S. prosecutors in 2018 and accused of conspiring to cover up the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating.

He remains in Germany.

Volkswagen said in a statement the SEC complaint "is legally and factually flawed, and Volkswagen will contest it vigorously. The SEC has brought an unprecedented complaint over securities sold only to sophisticated investors who were not harmed and received all payments of interest and principal in full and on time."

The automaker added that the SEC "does not charge that any person involved in the bond issuance knew that Volkswagen diesel vehicles did not comply with U.S. emissions rules when these securities were sold" but repeats claims about Winterkorn "who played no part in the sales".

A lawyer for Winterkorn could not immediately be reached early on Friday.

Volkswagen has agreed to pay more than $25 billion in the United States in connection with the three-and-a-half-year old scandal, paying claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers, and has offered to buy back about 500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles. That figure included $4.3 billion in U.S. criminal and civil fines.

But the SEC said VW "has never repaid the hundreds of millions of dollars in benefit it fraudulently obtained."

VW admitted in September 2015 to secretly installing software in 500,000 U.S. vehicles to cheat government exhaust emissions tests and pleaded guilty in 2017 to felony charges. In total, 13 people have been charged in the United States, including Winterkorn and four Audi managers.

The SEC action also names Volkswagen arm VW Credit and Volkswagen Group of America Finance LLC, the entity used to sell the securities.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Shreejay Sinha and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Martin Winterkorn
 
02:20aMARTIN WINTERKORN : U.S. SEC sues Volkswagen, Winterkorn, citing 'Dieselgate' fraud on investors
RE
2018MARTIN WINTERKORN : Der Spiegel
RE
2018MARTIN WINTERKORN : Volkswagen may seek damages from ex-CEO Winterkorn over dieselgate
RE
2018MARTIN WINTERKORN : VW may seek damages from ex-CEO Winterkorn over dieselgate
RE
2018MARTIN WINTERKORN : Head of Volkswagen's Audi arrested in Germany over diesel scandal
RE
2018MARTIN WINTERKORN : Ex-Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn charged in U.S. over diesel scandal
RE
2017MARTIN WINTERKORN : Volkswagen's Ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn Probed on Suspicion of Fraud
DJ
2017MARTIN WINTERKORN : lawmaker
RE
2017MARTIN WINTERKORN : VW Must Face U.S. Investor Suit Over Emissions, Judge Rules
DJ
2016MARTIN WINTERKORN : Former VW Leader Faces Probe -- WSJ
DJ
2016MARTIN WINTERKORN : German Prosecutors Open Probe into VW Market-Manipulation Suspicions
DJ
2016MARTIN WINTERKORN : Former VW CEO Winterkorn's $8 Million Compensation Draws Anger
DJ
2015MARTIN WINTERKORN : Porsche SE picks Poetsch to succeed Winterkorn as CEO
RE
2015MARTIN WINTERKORN : VW ex-CEO Winterkorn to quit remaining posts - media
RE
2015MARTIN WINTERKORN : Fear and respect - VW's culture under Winterkorn
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Renault break up almighty chairmanship in wake of Ghosn's ouster
RE
03/12DAVID HENRY : Worried about next downturn? U.S. credit funds may offer early clues
RE
03/13BENJAMIN DE ROTHSCHILD : Family plans to take Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild private
RE
03/13LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio wants to split powers with aide as EssilorLuxottica seeks CEO
RE
03/13CARLOS GHOSN : Auto Alliance Shapes Post-Ghosn Era -- WSJ
DJ
03/14IGOR SECHIN : Special Report - How Russia sank billions of dollars into Venezuela quicksand
RE
03/10MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.