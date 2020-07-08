Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Martin Zielke

Age : 57
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Commerzbank AG
Biography : Mr. Martin Zielke is a Chairman at Commerzbank AG and at Commerzbank AG (New York Branch).

Commerzbank board meets amid leadership void after top resignations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 02:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Commerzbank AG annual results news conference in Frankfurt

Commerzbank's supervisory board is meeting on Wednesday primarily to discuss a leadership vacuum after the sudden dual resignation of the German lender's chief executive and chairman, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Germany's No. 2 lender was thrust into turmoil on Friday when chief executive Martin Zielke and supervisory board chairman Stefan Schmittmann said they would step down to give the bank a fresh start.

That followed a public campaign for change by a top investor, the U.S. private equity firm Cerberus.

A top priority for the board is to identify a new chair before moving forward with a CEO search and restructuring, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. But some obvious candidates for the seat have taken themselves out of the running, the people said.

The board is expected to rubber-stamp a recommendation to accept the resignation of CEO Martin Zielke, they added.

Amid the leadership void, the bank has put on the back burner a debate about turnaround plans that would see 10,000 job cuts and 500 branch closures, the people said. That would be roughly every fourth job and half of its branches.

Employee representatives have been pushing back on plans to cut jobs.

Stefan Wittmann, a union representative who sits on Commerzbank's supervisory board, told Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday that the bank cannot discuss strategy until the personnel questions are cleared up.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -1.18% 4.553 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Martin Zielke
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire to buy Dominion Energy gas assets for $4 billion
RE
07/04JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard ex-COO Marsalek's entry into Philippines was faked, minister says
RE
09:48aRICHARD FAIN : Rivals Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line team up to plan restart
RE
02:33aMARK READ : WPP-Owned Advisory Firms to Merge Into New Global Firm
DJ
07/06ELON MUSK : Musk mocks Tesla skeptics with satin shorts
RE
07/07ELON MUSK : Panasonic CEO says Tesla's Elon Musk a 'genius' who can be 'overly optimistic'
RE
07/06ANTÓNIO HORTA-OSÓRIO : Lloyds Bank boss Horta-Osório to step down after a decade at the helm
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Norbert Reithofer Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group