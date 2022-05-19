Log in
  Homepage
  News
  3. Accueil
  All News

Business Leaders
Business Leaders 
Business Leaders Biography

Martina Merz

Age : 59
Public asset : 101,362 USD
Biography : Martina Merz is a German businessperson who has been at the helm of 9 different companies and holds

Thyssenkrupp CEO Merz gets 5-year contract extension

05/19/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside their headquarters in Essen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Martina Merz, who has been chief executive of Germany's Thyssenkrupp since 2019, has received a five-year contract extension until March 2028, the company said on Thursday.

"On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board I would like to thank Martina Merz for the resolute approach to the transformation of Thyssenkrupp," Supervisory Board Chairman Siegfried Russwurm said in a statement.

"We are pleased that Ms. Merz has agreed to continue to drive forward this change process in her role as Chairman of the Executive Board of the Company."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THYSSENKRUPP AG 2.16% 8.226 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
Popular Business Leaders
 