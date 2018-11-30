Congressional Aides Say GM CEO Barra to Meet With Lawmakers -Reuters

--Mary Barra, the co-chief executive of General Motors Co. (GM), will meet with lawmakers in Washington, D.C., next week to discuss the auto maker's recent job cuts, Reuters reported Friday, citing "two congressional aides."

--Ms. Barra is slated to meet with senior Congressional leaders and members from Michigan and Ohio, the report said.

--Earlier this week, GM announced plans to cut up to 14,800 jobs in the U.S. and Canada and end production at several North American factories.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-gm-restructuring/gm-ceo-to-meet-with-u-s-lawmakers-over-job-cuts-idUSKCN1NZ2BM?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com