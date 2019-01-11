Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mary Barra

Age : 57
Public asset : 26,459,668 USD
Biography : Mary Teresa Barra is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for General Motors Co., Member of The Busine

GM gives strong 2019 earnings forecast, shares jump 8 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 10:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of General Motors is pictured at its plant in Silao

(Reuters) - General Motors Co on Friday gave a strong earnings forecast for 2019 powered by its revamped and highly-profitable pickup truck lineup, sending the No. 1 U.S. automaker's shares up 8 percent in early trading.

GM said that despite an industrywide decline in U.S. passenger car sales, the overall market would remain resilient in 2019.

The battle for profits from sales of large pickup trucks is intensifying among the Detroit Three automakers as sales of small cars in the United States shrivel. Both GM and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have launched revamped pickup trucks in a bid to take more share in the U.S. auto industry's most profitable segment.

GM said it expected industry auto sales in China to stay roughly flat in 2019 and that it "will remain agile in responding to shifting market dynamics" while launching more than 20 new or revamped vehicles in that market in 2019.

Auto sales in China have suffered their worst slump in decades, and on Friday Reuters reported that China plans to set a lower target for economic growth in 2019, in part reflecting the impact of the trade war with the United States.

GM, with its Chinese partners, sells more vehicles in China than in the United States. The automaker builds locally most of the vehicles it sells in China.

GM's outlook for China runs counter to recent gloomy forecasts from other corporate titans. Apple Inc, for instance, last week took the rare step of cutting its quarterly sales forecast, blaming slowing iPhone sales in China.

GM said it expects 2019 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.50 to $7.00, above the $5.86 expected by analysts according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Bottom line, we believe management just reset the bar higher for earnings and cash flow despite increased macro concerns among investors," Buckingham Research Group analyst Joseph Amaturo wrote in a client note.

The company said it expects adjusted automotive free cash flow in 2019 to come in between $4.5 billion and $6 billion.

"We are focused on strengthening our cash generation and creating efficiencies that will position us to take advantage of opportunities through the cycle," GM Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said in a statement.

GM said that it also expects its 2018 earnings per share to come in above its previous forecast. The carmaker said in October it expected adjusted 2018 earnings of $5.80-$6.20 per share.

The company also expects adjusted free cash flow for 2018 to be above its previous guidance of $4 billion.

The automaker lowered that 2018 cash flow figure, which excludes the impact of $600 million in pension contributions, last year due to the impact of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra cited that negative free cash flow as one reason for decisions announced in November to put five North American factories, including four in the United States, on notice for closure, and cut almost 15,000 jobs.

"We will continue to strengthen our core business and invest in the technologies that will transform the future of mobility. Managing both well is critical to position General Motors for success for generations to come," Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said.

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, GM shares were up 8.4 percent at $37.65.

(Reporting by Nick Carey in Detroit and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Susan Thomas)

By Nick Carey and Ankit Ajmera
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.79% 13.866 End-of-day quote.9.34%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 7.47% 37.335 Delayed Quote.3.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mary Barra
 
10:11aMARY BARRA : GM gives strong 2019 earnings forecast, shares jump 8 percent
RE
2018MARY BARRA : Congressional Aides Say GM CEO Barra to Meet With Lawmakers -Reuters
DJ
2018MARY BARRA : Frustrated GM investors ask what more CEO Barra can do
RE
2018MARY BARRA : GM has no projects underway with Lyft, CEO Barra says
RE
2018MARY BARRA : GM CEO Barra's pay dipped slightly to $22 million in 2017
RE
2017MARY BARRA : GM's Barra in Tight Spot Among Executives on President's Advisory Panels
DJ
2017MARY BARRA : GM Chief Wins Time To Bolster Shares -- WSJ
DJ
2017MARY BARRA : GM Meets Activist in Face-Off Over Stock -- WSJ
DJ
2017MARY BARRA : General Motors Chief Faces Showdown Over Hedge Fund's Stock Push
DJ
2017MARY BARRA : Across Town, There's Confidence in GM's Barra
DJ
2017MARY BARRA : study
RE
2017MARY BARRA : GM CEO Mary Barra Compensation Totaled $22.6 Million in 2016
DJ
2017MARY BARRA : Cnbc
RE
2017MARY BARRA : GM falls out of love with Opel, sells it to Peugeot
RE
2017MARY BARRA : GM's Barra Signals Concern About Tax Proposals Affecting Imports
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/09JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie to divorce
RE
01/07ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
RE
01/07PETER NICHOLAS : Tax Refunds Will Be Paid During Shutdown, White House Says
DJ
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest
RE
01/05CARLOS GHOSN : Japanese prosecutors want Ghosn to sign confession, says son
RE
01/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn to make first public appearance in seven weeks in court on Tuesday
RE
01/07WILBUR ROSS : U.S., China could settle immediate trade issues - Ross on CNBC
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Frank Appel Mary Barra Gilberto Benetton Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Igor Sechin Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Hans Vestberg François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.