Trump Says GM to Sell Its Lordstown Plant to an Electric-Truck Maker

By Mike Colias

President Trump said General Motors Co. will sell its shuttered assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, to an electric-truck maker and praised the auto maker for creating jobs in the politically pivotal state.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Mr. Trump said he was informed of the deal during a conversation with GM Chief Executive Mary Barra.

GM has a tentative agreement to sell the factory to Cincinnati-based Workhorse Group Inc., which builds and sells electric trucks and aircraft, a person familiar with the matter said.

"Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, who informed me that, subject to a UAW agreement etc., GM will be selling their beautiful Lordstown Plant to Workhorse, where they plan to build Electric Trucks," Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday.

A GM spokesman said the company would provide a statement related to Ohio later Wednesday. A representative for Workhorse didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Trump also said Ms. Barra has committed to spending $700 million in Ohio at three separate locations, creating 450 jobs. The time frame for that investment is unclear.

GM plans to spend that amount across a factory in Toledo that makes transmissions, a diesel-engine plant near Dayton and a stamping facility in suburban Cleveland, a separate person familiar with the matter said. The time frame for the investment couldn't be learned.

"I have been working nicely with GM to get this done," Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Trump criticized GM for its announcement in November that it would end production at its Lordstown factory and several other U.S. plants, putting more than 6,000 jobs in jeopardy.

GM said last week that it has open positions for all the workers affected by those moves, though many would have to relocate.

