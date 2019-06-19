Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Masayoshi Son

Birthday : 08/11/1957
Place of birth : Tosu - Japan
Biography : Mr. Masayoshi Son is a Chairman at Supercell Oy, a Chairman at SoftBank Corp., a Chairman, President

Most SoftBank Vision Fund investors want to join second fund - CEO Son

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 02:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A journalist raises her hand to ask a question to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son during a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Most investors in SoftBank Group Corp's $100 billion (£79.6 billion) Vision Fund want to join the group's forthcoming second fund, and discussions with those investors will begin soon, SoftBank founder and Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday.

The comment came at the Japanese group's first annual general meeting since it listed telecommunications firm SoftBank Corp in December, in a move widely considered as completing its transformation into a tech-focused investor.

Reflecting that shift, Son said he wants to be the conductor in an artificial intelligence-driven technological revolution.

"The conductor doesn't play anything but actually he plays everything," he told investors on Wednesday.

With the first Vision Fund having spent much of its capital in its two years of life, Son in May said a second fund would launch "soon" even if SoftBank was initially the only investor.

Investors in the first fund include the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, U.S. tech giant Apple Inc and Taiwanese electronic device assembler Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

The Vision Fund has pumped money into late-stage startups worldwide such as U.S. ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and shared office space firm, The We Company.

It has become SoftBank Group's biggest driver of profit growth, with much of its investment gains unrealised and driven by upward valuations of its portfolio companies. To extend the investment spree, the group needs more funds.

At the meeting on Wednesday, Son said the fund's headcount would eventually reach 1,000 from 400, and the fund's head, Rajeev Misra, said the number of portfolio firms would rise to 100-150 in a year or two from around 80 at present.

Internet firms now dominate rankings of the world's largest companies but have transformed just two industries, advertising and retail, which make up only a small part of the economy, Son said.

While SoftBank has invested in those industries in less mature markets - in, for example, South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang and Indonesian peer Tokopedia - its tech bets have been focused on startups looking to disrupt other industries like insurance, healthcare and transport.

Portfolio companies Uber and Didi Chuxing, for instance, control 90% of the ride-hailing industry globally.

Outside the meeting venue in Tokyo, Japan's taxi lobby protested Son's support for ride-hailing, though the industry remains strictly regulated domestically.

Inside, the atmosphere was more cordial. One shareholder asked Son to take care of his health, another expressed concern over the number of injuries at the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks baseball team, and a father said he had taken his son to SoftBank's headquarters in the hope of glimpsing the founder.

Son harkened back to the founders of major corporations like Panasonic Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Sony Corp, which he said blustered with big promises and vitalised Japan's economy.

That attitude is now lacking in "withdrawn" Japan, Son said.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 4.03% 10250 End-of-day quote.46.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Masayoshi Son
 
02:35aMASAYOSHI SON : Most SoftBank Vision Fund investors want to join second fund - CEO Son
RE
03/10MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned
RE
02/06MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son unveils $5.5 billion buyback, laments share price
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son defends Saudi ties as kingdom-backed fund boosts profit
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son cancels Saudi conference speech -sources
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2018MASAYOSHI SON : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan is 'stupid' to disallow ride-sharing
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says to carry on with deals despite trade jitters
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : Trump says SoftBank Son's U.S. investment hitting $72 billion
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son to prioritize unicorn hunting as firm shifts focus
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in 'near future'
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son 'not involved' in Sprint, T-Mobile merger approvals
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank telecoms IPO faces headwinds from govt-backed upstarts
RE
2017MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Sprint can grow on its own but merger door still open
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06/15DANIEL LOEB : We're Listening, but... -- WSJ
DJ
06/18JACK MA : Alibaba puts CFO in charge of investment in major management reshuffle
RE
06/13NELSON PELTZ : Peltz's Trian picks up 6% stake in Britain's Ferguson
RE
06/12PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia avoids collapse as creditors back deal
RE
06/17PATRICK DRAHI : Sotheby's snapped up by French tycoon Drahi for $3.7 billion
RE
06/17ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk becomes 'Daddy DotCom' on Twitter
RE
06/13TIM COOK : Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Anil Ambani Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Elkann Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Nelson Peltz Philippe Petitcolin Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About