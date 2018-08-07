Freddie Mac to Lower Finance Costs for Owners Who Cap Rent Rises

Freddie Mac, the country's largest backer of apartment loans, is rolling out a new program that will offer lower-cost financing to owners who agree to cap rent increases for the life of their loans.

Icahn Publicly Opposes $54 Billion Cigna-Express Scripts Deal

Billionaire activist Carl Icahn sent an open letter urging fellow Cigna shareholders to vote against the $54 billion plan to buy Express Scripts, calling it a "folly" carrying a "ridiculous" price tag.

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Plays Matchmaker

Masayoshi Son, as CEO of the world's biggest technology investor, tries to make connections between companies in which SoftBank is invested in order to promote their businesses.

Alibaba, Hollywood Studios Are Among Those Pouring $1 Billion Into a Mobile-Video Startup

Alibaba and all six major Hollywood studios are among the backers of a $1 billion fundraising round for mobile-video startup NewTV, part of Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo and a significant bet on new ways of making and distributing entertainment.

American Refiners Reap Big Profits as Production Soars

Gasoline makers are thriving on record domestic crude production and pipeline bottlenecks that have lowered their oil costs and boosted their margins.

Venmo Social Feed Rankles Privacy Advocates

Venmo, an app owned by PayPal, lets users send money to one another for free along with a message. An uproar surrounding a web project unveiled last month shows why it rankles critics. A privacy advocate sifted through more than 18 million Venmo users' public transactions and picked out five about whom she was able to ascertain a lot of intimate information.

Standard Life Aberdeen 1H Pretax Operating Profit Fell

Standard Life Aberdeen said Tuesday that its pretax operating profit for the first half of the year fell 8% on lower fee-based revenue and that it will launch the first tranche of its buyback scheme in the next few days.

Los Angeles Rams Owner Agrees to Buy All of Arsenal Soccer Team

Stan Kroenke made an offer to take full ownership of Arsenal in a deal that would value the Premier League soccer club at $2.3 billion.

European Corporate Roundup for Tuesday

It's a busy day for corporate earnings in Europe and the U.K.

Facebook Asks Banks for Customer Data

Facebook has asked large U.S. banks to share detailed financial information about customers, including card transactions and checking-account balances, as it seeks to boost user engagement.