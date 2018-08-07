Log in
Masayoshi Son

Birthday : 08/11/1957
Place of birth : Tosu - Japan
Mr. Masayoshi Son is a Chairman at ARM Holdings Plc, a Chairman at Supercell Oy, a Chairman at SoftB

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/07/2018 | 03:16pm CEST
Freddie Mac to Lower Finance Costs for Owners Who Cap Rent Rises

Freddie Mac, the country's largest backer of apartment loans, is rolling out a new program that will offer lower-cost financing to owners who agree to cap rent increases for the life of their loans. 

 
Icahn Publicly Opposes $54 Billion Cigna-Express Scripts Deal

Billionaire activist Carl Icahn sent an open letter urging fellow Cigna shareholders to vote against the $54 billion plan to buy Express Scripts, calling it a "folly" carrying a "ridiculous" price tag. 

 
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Plays Matchmaker

Masayoshi Son, as CEO of the world's biggest technology investor, tries to make connections between companies in which SoftBank is invested in order to promote their businesses. 

 
Alibaba, Hollywood Studios Are Among Those Pouring $1 Billion Into a Mobile-Video Startup

Alibaba and all six major Hollywood studios are among the backers of a $1 billion fundraising round for mobile-video startup NewTV, part of Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo and a significant bet on new ways of making and distributing entertainment. 

 
American Refiners Reap Big Profits as Production Soars

Gasoline makers are thriving on record domestic crude production and pipeline bottlenecks that have lowered their oil costs and boosted their margins. 

 
Venmo Social Feed Rankles Privacy Advocates

Venmo, an app owned by PayPal, lets users send money to one another for free along with a message. An uproar surrounding a web project unveiled last month shows why it rankles critics. A privacy advocate sifted through more than 18 million Venmo users' public transactions and picked out five about whom she was able to ascertain a lot of intimate information. 

 
Standard Life Aberdeen 1H Pretax Operating Profit Fell

Standard Life Aberdeen said Tuesday that its pretax operating profit for the first half of the year fell 8% on lower fee-based revenue and that it will launch the first tranche of its buyback scheme in the next few days. 

 
Los Angeles Rams Owner Agrees to Buy All of Arsenal Soccer Team

Stan Kroenke made an offer to take full ownership of Arsenal in a deal that would value the Premier League soccer club at $2.3 billion. 

 
European Corporate Roundup for Tuesday

It's a busy day for corporate earnings in Europe and the U.K. 

 
Facebook Asks Banks for Customer Data

Facebook has asked large U.S. banks to share detailed financial information about customers, including card transactions and checking-account balances, as it seeks to boost user engagement.

Latest news about Masayoshi Son
 
06:16aMASAYOSHI SON : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/07MASAYOSHI SON : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/19MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan is 'stupid' to disallow ride-sharing
RE
07/11MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says to carry on with deals despite trade jitters
RE
06/29MASAYOSHI SON : Trump says SoftBank Son's U.S. investment hitting $72 billion
RE
06/20MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son to prioritize unicorn hunting as firm shifts focus
RE
05/15MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in 'near future'
RE
05/03MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son 'not involved' in Sprint, T-Mobile merger approvals
RE
01/19MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank telecoms IPO faces headwinds from govt-backed upstarts
RE
2017MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Sprint can grow on its own but merger door still open
RE
2017MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank founder Son pledges to stay at helm as company's firepower grows
RE
2017MASAYOSHI SON : Dealmakers aplenty, SoftBank's Son looks for wonks
RE
2017MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son to meet Saudi King Salman on Tuesday in Tokyo
RE
2016MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son pledges $50 billion, Foxconn eyes U.S. expansion as Trump woos Asian firms
RE
2016MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son Shifts Gears on Funding for Investments
DJ
