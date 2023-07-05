News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bank Deals Are Back on the Table. Getting One Done Could Be Messy.

Bond losses and economic uncertainty are keeping potential mergers on hold-for now.

SoftBank's Son Envisions AI Eventually Being Used in Every Industry

SoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said artificial intelligence would be overwhelmingly smarter than the human brain and could eventually be used in any industry.

Crypto Giant Binance Struggles in Europe

The Netherlands and Belgium have barred the exchange, Germany hasn't given it a license to operate and French prosecutors are investigating it.

J2 Ventures Collects $69 Million Toward Fund for Civilian, Government Tech

Boston-based firm helps healthcare and tech startups get funding and contracts from federal agencies-a source of support as investment and acquisitions remain otherwise torpid.

Big Banks Stay Cautious as Stress Doesn't End With a Test

The largest banks fared relatively well in the Federal Reserve's stress scenarios, but they are still being conservative with buybacks.

Fidelity National Information Stock Gains on Report of Private-Equity Interest in Worldpay

The company's payments business is being valued at more than $15 billion, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Insurance Stocks Could Benefit From Hurricane Season

The chances of a major hurricane hitting coastal America this year have ticked up. Market-lagging insurance stocks may see an opportunity for some shares to catch up.

Leveraged-Loan Logjam Eases After Banks Unload Tens of Billions of Debt

Banks have sold off tens of billions of leveraged-buyout debt that was gumming up their lending operations, raising hopes that a critical business on Wall Street is returning to normal.

Soros Foundation to Cut Staff by 40%

The goal is to streamline the organization but not reduce activity or support for causes.

He Spent $140 Billion on AI With Little to Show. Now He Is Trying Again.

Billionaire Masayoshi Son said he would make SoftBank "the investment company for the AI revolution" but he missed out on the most recent frenzy.

