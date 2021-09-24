Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Masayoshi Son

Birthday : 08/11/1957
Place of birth : Tosu - Japan
Biography : Masayoshi Son is a Japanese entrepreneur and businessperson who founded SoftBank Group Corp., SoftBa

Renewable energy firms pin hopes on Taro Kono winning race for Japan PM

09/24/2021 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Japan LDP debate organised by younger and female members

TOKYO (Reuters) - Renewable energy companies are betting that the leading contender in the race to become Japan's next prime minister, Taro Kono, will unleash changes allowing more market access and a fairer playing field after years of neglect.

The 58-year-old has long championed more renewable supplies in Japan's roughly $150 billion electricity sector, the world's biggest national power market outside China.

Investors have been buying renewable energy shares hoping the popular Kono wins the Sept. 29 vote for the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) next leader and -- by virtue of its majority in the parliament -- Japan's next premier.

Japan's energy mix is already undergoing change, with renewables on the rise, replacing fossil fuels which shored up power following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

Kono, a former defence minister and scion of a political dynasty, is currently in charge of administrative reform and has clashed with the powerful industry ministry (METI), which like the steel federation, has supported a revival of the moribund nuclear sector.

"Kono has eagerly taken on deregulation over the past year, and a lot has changed. Japan's energy shift will advance further if Kono is elected," said Mika Ohbayashi, a director at Renewable Energy Institute founded by SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son.

Renewable energy has also received a boost from outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's pledge last year to align Japan with Europe and declare a 2050 carbon neutrality target.

"The attitudes of officials at METI have drastically changed. Their attitudes toward renewable energy startups used to be rather cold, but they can't afford to continue that stance," said Koki Yoshino, executive officer at Japan Renewable Energy, which operates nearly 50 wind and solar power projects.

In 2018 a panel convened by Kono, who was then foreign minister, caused controversy by wading into the energy debate, normally METI's preserve, supporting a call to get rid of nuclear power and coal while dramatically increasing renewables.

Last year, Kono set up a taskforce to take down regulatory hurdles hindering Japan's shift to renewables.

The world's third-largest economy and fifth-biggest carbon emitter is heavily reliant on imported fossil fuels 10 years after the Fukushima catastrophe almost killed off its nuclear sector, the source of a third of Japan's electricity before 2011.

Renewable energy is fast catching up and accounted for 22% of Japan's energy supplies last year, meeting a recent government target a decade ahead of schedule and even contributed more than coal in one quarter.


GRAPHIC: Japan's electricity mix by source

KONO'S PLATFORM

Despite that growth, critics say METI has introduced rules that make it easy to force solar plants to shut down, known as curtailment, when supplies are abundant.

Connections for renewable projects are also being withheld at the whim of entrenched companies, Kono says on his home page where he outlines his polices.

Rules governing the use of a major transmission line that connets Japan's main island to Hokkaido in the north need to be revised to allow more renewables into the mix, Kono says.

Electricity transmitted through the line has to be declared a day ahead of the actual transmission, making it difficult for weather-dependent renewables to use the line, which is currently underutilised, to transmit power to Tokyo, he says.

METI has increased the target for renewables to produce 36-38% of Japan's electricity by 2030, up from 22-24%, and has set auction rules for offshore wind, one of the fast growing sectors in other parts of the world.

Renewable energy is also popular and opinion polls show consumers, still wary of nuclear power, want more greener options, while blue chip companies have lobbied the government to ease regulations so they use more emissionless sources.

Yusuke Kojima, director at Looop Inc, an electricity retail start-up that also sells solar power plant and storage battery products, said he hoped Kono would support the industry and said that the recent policy shifts marked a big change for his business.

"In the past, we couldn't prioritise renewable energy because Japan as a whole didn't think of it as a main source of power. But the carbon neutrality pledge and other policies mean renewables are now on the table," said Kojima.

GRAPHIC: Carbon dioxide emissions by region

(Corrects par 6 to read SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son)

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Sakura Murakami and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Antoni Slodkowski and Michael Perry)

By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Sakura Murakami


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.90% 6449 End-of-day quote.-19.97%
Most Read News
 
09/22WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square fund surges as Universal soars in stock debut
RE
09/22CATHIE WOOD : ARK's Cathie Wood says Wall Street not in a bubble
RE
09/21JEFF BEZOS : UK's Johnson discussed taxation with Amazon's Bezos
RE
09/17STELIOS HAJI-IOANNOU : EasyJet shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou shuns rights issue -source
RE
09/17MARY BARRA : GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips
RE
09/20MARIA MARTINEZ : German Producer Prices Rise at Fastest Pace in More Than 45 Years
DJ
09/20BILL GATES : American Airlines, Microsoft join Gates-backed program to boost clean energy
RE
Latest news about Masayoshi Son
 
03:10aMASAYOSHI SON : Renewable energy firms pin hopes on Taro Kono winning race for Japan PM
RE
09/22Softbank to Take More Cautious Approach to China Investments
MT
09/17ARES MANAGEMENT : Makes $150 Million Preferred Equity Investment in Inter Miami
MT
09/17Jorge and Jose Mas and David Beckham along with Ares Management Corporation acquired unknown stake in Inter Miami CF from Marcelo Claure and Masayoshi.
CI
09/14MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank CEO Son says smart robots can revitalise Japan growth, competitiveness
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 