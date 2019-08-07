Saudi, Abu Dhabi showing 'high interest' in investing in VF2 - SoftBank's Son
08/07/2019 | 04:09am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp founder and CEO Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi are showing "high interest" in investing in the second Vision Fund.
Discussions are still continuing so Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi were not included in the list of participants pledging $108 billion to the fund announced last week, Son said at a news conference in Tokyo.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)