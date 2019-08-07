Log in
Masayoshi Son

Birthday : 08/11/1957
Place of birth : Tosu - Japan
Biography : Mr. Masayoshi Son is a Chairman at Supercell Oy, a Chairman at SoftBank Corp., a Chairman, President

Saudi, Abu Dhabi showing 'high interest' in investing in VF2 - SoftBank's Son

08/07/2019 | 04:09am EDT
A journalist raises her hand to ask a question to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son during a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp founder and CEO Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi are showing "high interest" in investing in the second Vision Fund.

Discussions are still continuing so Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi were not included in the list of participants pledging $108 billion to the fund announced last week, Son said at a news conference in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -2.91% 5200 End-of-day quote.-25.77%
