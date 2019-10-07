Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Masayoshi Son

Birthday : 08/11/1957
Place of birth : Tosu - Japan
Biography : Founder of SoftBank Group Corp. and SB Investment Advisers (UK) Ltd., Masayoshi Son is a Japanese bu

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says 'embarrassed and flustered' by track record: Nikkei Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 03:59am EDT
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son attends a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said is "embarrassed and flustered" by his track record, in comments to Nikkei Business magazine.

"When I look at the growth of U.S. and Chinese companies, I feel strongly it's not good enough," Son said in an interview.

SoftBank founder Son is spending most of his time on the group's investing activities - centred on the $100 billion Vision Fund - leaving day-to-day running of core businesses such as telcoms operator SoftBank Corp to key lieutenants.

With portfolio company WeWork pulling its IPO and valuations at other key investments falling, SoftBank is struggling to attract investment to a second mammoth fund, Reuters reported last week.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey, editing by Louise Heavens)

Stocks treated in this article : Nikkei 225, SoftBank Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 -0.16% 21375.25 Real-time Quote.6.63%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Masayoshi Son
 
03:59aMASAYOSHI SON : Nikkei Business
RE
08/07MASAYOSHI SON : Saudi, Abu Dhabi showing 'high interest' in investing in VF2 - SoftBank's Son
RE
07/26MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank Group's $108 billion Vision Fund 2 draws in Microsoft, Apple
RE
07/18MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan lacks investment opportunities, is AI 'developing country'
RE
06/19MASAYOSHI SON : Most SoftBank Vision Fund investors want to join second fund - CEO Son
RE
03/10MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned
RE
02/06MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son unveils $5.5 billion buyback, laments share price
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son defends Saudi ties as kingdom-backed fund boosts profit
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son cancels Saudi conference speech -sources
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2018MASAYOSHI SON : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan is 'stupid' to disallow ride-sharing
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says to carry on with deals despite trade jitters
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : Trump says SoftBank Son's U.S. investment hitting $72 billion
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son to prioritize unicorn hunting as firm shifts focus
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/01DAVID HENRY : Too big to lend? JPMorgan cash hit Fed limits, roiling U.S. repos
RE
10/04HOWARD SCHULTZ : 'What I Taste From Starbucks Is...Shame'
DJ
10/02MARTIN GILBERT : Veteran investor Gilbert to leave Standard Life Aberdeen
RE
10/01MICHAEL O'LEARY : O'Leary
RE
10/04TIM COOK : How Tim Cook Won Donald Trump's Ear
DJ
10/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg says Warren as U.S. president would be bad for tech
RE
10/03ALISON COOPER : Imperial Brands CEO Alison Cooper to Step Down
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Devin Wenig Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group