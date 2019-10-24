SoftBank founder Son to attend Saudi conference as firm seeks second technology fund - sources

The visit could provide him an opportunity to meet officials of the Saudi sovereign fund PIF and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala, two of the biggest investors in the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund, who will be attending Saudi Future Investment Initiative (FII) over Oct. 29-31 in Riyadh, they said.

SoftBank was not immediately available to comment on Son's visit.

Son had cancelled his speaking engagement at the Saudi investment conference last year following the outrage over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, but had visited Riyadh last year at the same time.

