Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Masayoshi Son

Birthday : 08/11/1957
Place of birth : Tosu - Japan
Biography : Founder of SoftBank Group Corp. and SB Investment Advisers (UK) Ltd., Masayoshi Son is a Japanese bu

SoftBank founder Son to attend Saudi conference as firm seeks second technology fund - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/24/2019 | 03:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Japan's SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son attends a news conference in Tokyo

DUBAI/ABU DHABI (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp founder and CEO Masayoshi Son will attend a Saudi investment conference next week, two people familiar with the matter said, as the technology conglomerate seeks to raise a second technology fund.

The visit could provide him an opportunity to meet officials of the Saudi sovereign fund PIF and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala, two of the biggest investors in the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund, who will be attending Saudi Future Investment Initiative (FII) over Oct. 29-31 in Riyadh, they said.

SoftBank was not immediately available to comment on Son's visit.

Son had cancelled his speaking engagement at the Saudi investment conference last year following the outrage over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, but had visited Riyadh last year at the same time.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Stanley Carvalho and Stephen Kalin; additional reporting by Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.51% 4190 End-of-day quote.-40.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Masayoshi Son
 
03:11aMASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank founder Son to attend Saudi conference as firm seeks second technology fund - sources
RE
08/07MASAYOSHI SON : Saudi, Abu Dhabi showing 'high interest' in investing in VF2 - SoftBank's Son
RE
07/26MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank Group's $108 billion Vision Fund 2 draws in Microsoft, Apple
RE
07/18MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan lacks investment opportunities, is AI 'developing country'
RE
06/19MASAYOSHI SON : Most SoftBank Vision Fund investors want to join second fund - CEO Son
RE
03/10MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned
RE
02/06MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son unveils $5.5 billion buyback, laments share price
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son defends Saudi ties as kingdom-backed fund boosts profit
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son cancels Saudi conference speech -sources
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2018MASAYOSHI SON : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan is 'stupid' to disallow ride-sharing
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says to carry on with deals despite trade jitters
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : Trump says SoftBank Son's U.S. investment hitting $72 billion
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son to prioritize unicorn hunting as firm shifts focus
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/19MARK HURD : Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Dies at 62 -- WSJ
DJ
10/23MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg grilled in U.S. Congress on digital currency, privacy, elections
RE
10/23CARLOS GHOSN : Datsun brand set to go as Nissan rolls back Ghosn's expansionist strategy - sources
RE
10/18MARK HURD : Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
RE
10/17MARC BENIOFF : Marc Benioff of Salesforce Sounds Alarm on Technology
DJ
10/18JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says Facebook's Libra currency 'will never happen'
RE
10/23WILBUR ROSS : Talks with EU could be alternative to auto import tariffs, U.S.'s Ross tells FT
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Ferdinand Piëch Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group