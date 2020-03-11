Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Masayoshi Son

Birthday : 08/11/1957
Place of birth : Tosu - Japan
Biography : Masayoshi Son is a Japanese businessperson who founded SoftBank Group Corp. and SB Investment Advise

SoftBank's Son ends Twitter absence over coronavirus worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 02:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Japan's SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son may not be the most prolific Twitter user, but he has ended a three-year absence on the platform to express concern about the coronavirus outbreak, telling followers that he would "take action."

"It's my first tweet in a long time. I am worried about the coronavirus situation," Son (@masason) said late on Tuesday in his first tweet since February 2017 - which itself came about 18 months after the preceding tweet.

"I am considering what contribution I can make," the SoftBank Group Corp chief executive said in response to a follower who asked him to use his power to do something about the outbreak.

"I will start to take action," Son said without elaborating in a follow-up tweet on Wednesday, which garnered over 10,000 likes and 3,000 retweets in its first hour.

SoftBank representatives were not immediately able to comment about Son's tweets.

Many of Son's past tweets are company-focused although it was not his first time to touch on societal issues. In 2014, he tweeted a video of his participation in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which he had accepted from Foxconn founder Terry Gou.

The coronavirus has spread around the world, with more than 116,000 confirmed cases and 4,000 deaths.

Japan has reported close to 1,300 infections, with more than half coming from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, and 19 deaths.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Christopher Cushing & Shri Navaratnam)

By Chris Gallagher
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.38% 79.4 End-of-day quote.1.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Masayoshi Son
 
02:28aMASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son ends Twitter absence over coronavirus worries
RE
01/24MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank-backed CloudMinds slashes workforce amid cash burn - sources
RE
01/10MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son eyes further Indonesia investments
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan should make AI mandatory subject for college students
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : Stung by WeWork, SoftBank boss Son charts more cautious IPO course
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son admits mistakes after Vision Fund's $8.9 billion loss
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : Floundering tech bets put spotlight on SoftBank results, Son
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : Saudi, Abu Dhabi showing 'high interest' in investing in VF2 - SoftBank's Son
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank Group's $108 billion Vision Fund 2 draws in Microsoft, Apple
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan lacks investment opportunities, is AI 'developing country'
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : Most SoftBank Vision Fund investors want to join second fund - CEO Son
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son unveils $5.5 billion buyback, laments share price
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son defends Saudi ties as kingdom-backed fund boosts profit
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son cancels Saudi conference speech -sources
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/06ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that "coronavirus panic is dumb"
RE
03/06JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery
RE
03/09WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square gains nearly 3% in early 2020, warns of volatility
RE
03/06WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Backs Away From Canadian Gas Project
DJ
03/06ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia quits OPEC+ deal but will monitor situation, says Novak
RE
03/04ALEXANDER NOVAK : Avoiding hugs, OPEC officials greet with their feet amid virus outbreak
RE
03/06CARLOS TAVARES : Peugeot CEO Tavares says China strategy needs rethink
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Mark Parker Stefan Persson Urs Rohner Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group