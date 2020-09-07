Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Home  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Masayoshi Son

Birthday : 08/11/1957
Place of birth : Tosu - Japan
Biography : Founder of SoftBank Group Corp. and SB Investment Advisers (UK) Ltd., Masayoshi Son is a Japanese bu

SoftBank shares slide 7% as tech stock options bets unnerve investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 02:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

SoftBank Group Corp closed down 7% as the conglomerate's bets on equity derivatives tied to listed technology companies made investors uncomfortable amid a decline in markets.

Shares fell below 6,000 yen (42.74 pounds) for the first time in two months to 5,881 yen. The group was the biggest loser in percentage terms on the benchmark index <.N225>, which closed down 0.5%.

The Japanese financial powerhouse has spent billions of dollars buying shares in technology companies such as Amazon as it parks cash generated by a massive asset sale programme.

The group has also made significant options purchases in tech companies, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in an aggressive bet by Chief Executive Masayoshi Son on rising tech stocks.

Options of $4 billion generated an exposure of about $50 billion (37.87 billion pounds), the Wall Street Journal reported. The group has made $4 billion in trading gains from those bets, the Financial Times reported.

SoftBank has previously declined to comment on the trades.

The group frequently hedges its exposure and it is unclear how much profit will be delivered by the trades, which underscore Son's undiminished risk appetite even as some analysts warn of sky-high valuations.

"When there is a tech bubble, Masayoshi Son is usually not too far away from the action," Amir Anvarzadeh, market strategist at Asymmetric Advisors, wrote in a note.

Another Japanese billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa, who sold his online fashion retailer Zozo Inc to SoftBank last year, said on Twitter he had been "dazzled" by the markets and lost 4.4 billion yen betting on stocks.

SoftBank's shares have been boosted by a record share buyback in recent months but the group has indicated those purchases will slow, providing less support for the stock.

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.18% 3294.62 Delayed Quote.78.30%
SOFTBANK CORP. -1.01% 1368 End-of-day quote.-6.27%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -3.21% 6334 End-of-day quote.33.18%
ZOZO, INC. -2.62% 2864 End-of-day quote.37.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Masayoshi Son
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
08/31WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett looks to Japan with $6 billion bet on five biggest trading firms
RE
09/01WARREN BUFFETT : Why Buffett's bet on Japan could turn on higher inflation, weakening dollar
RE
09/04WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire slashes Wells Fargo stake
RE
09/02WILLIAM ACKMAN : Airbnb spurns approach from Ackman's blank-check company
RE
09/01MARKUS BRAUN : How Germany's Wirecard fell from grace
RE
09/02ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk discusses vaccine project, car plant with German politicians
RE
08/31OSAMU MASUKO : Mitsubishi Motors says former chairman Masuko dead at 71
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein Ralph Hamers David Henry Paul Hudson Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group