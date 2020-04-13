Log in
Business Leaders
Masayoshi Son

Birthday : 08/11/1957
Place of birth : Tosu - Japan
Biography : Masayoshi Son is a Japanese businessperson who founded SoftBank Group Corp. and SB Investment Advise

Tech Down On Expectations Of A Weak Earnings Season -- Tech Roundup

04/13/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

The technology sector fell as the prospects of a weak earnings season weighed on the sector.

SoftBank Group said it expected its Vision Fund to log an investment loss of $16.6 billion in the fiscal year just ended, in a setback for the world's biggest technology fund as and its charismatic creator, Masayoshi Son, who piled into risky bets on startups like Uber Technologies and WeWork just before the trade war and coronavirus pandemic stalled global economic activity.

Amazon.com will begin allowing third-party sellers on its platform to resume shipping so-called nonessential items this week, as expansion of its workforce allows it to meet demand, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Grubhub shares fell after the food-delivery service said orders were hit by coronavirus starting in mid-March as corporate customers worked from home, and restaurants paused operations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Latest news about Masayoshi Son
 
05:17pMASAYOSHI SON : Tech Down On Expectations Of A Weak Earnings Season -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/11MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son might reconsider heavily criticised coronavirus test plan
RE
01/24MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank-backed CloudMinds slashes workforce amid cash burn - sources
RE
01/10MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son eyes further Indonesia investments
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan should make AI mandatory subject for college students
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : Stung by WeWork, SoftBank boss Son charts more cautious IPO course
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son admits mistakes after Vision Fund's $8.9 billion loss
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : Floundering tech bets put spotlight on SoftBank results, Son
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : Saudi, Abu Dhabi showing 'high interest' in investing in VF2 - SoftBank's Son
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank Group's $108 billion Vision Fund 2 draws in Microsoft, Apple
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan lacks investment opportunities, is AI 'developing country'
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : Most SoftBank Vision Fund investors want to join second fund - CEO Son
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son unveils $5.5 billion buyback, laments share price
RE
2018MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son defends Saudi ties as kingdom-backed fund boosts profit
RE
