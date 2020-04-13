Tech Down On Expectations Of A Weak Earnings Season -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell as the prospects of a weak earnings season weighed on the sector.

SoftBank Group said it expected its Vision Fund to log an investment loss of $16.6 billion in the fiscal year just ended, in a setback for the world's biggest technology fund as and its charismatic creator, Masayoshi Son, who piled into risky bets on startups like Uber Technologies and WeWork just before the trade war and coronavirus pandemic stalled global economic activity.

Amazon.com will begin allowing third-party sellers on its platform to resume shipping so-called nonessential items this week, as expansion of its workforce allows it to meet demand, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Grubhub shares fell after the food-delivery service said orders were hit by coronavirus starting in mid-March as corporate customers worked from home, and restaurants paused operations.

