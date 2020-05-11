Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Masayoshi Son

Birthday : 08/11/1957
Place of birth : Tosu - Japan
Biography : Masayoshi Son is a Japanese businessperson who founded SoftBank Group Corp. and SB Investment Advise

Telco SoftBank sees stable profit, offering Son respite from virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 03:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman using a mobile phone walks past the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo

By Sam Nussey

SoftBank Corp on Monday forecast operating profit for the current financial year at 920 billion yen ($8.6 billion), largely unchanged from a year earlier, as it continues to generate cash amid the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

Japan's third-largest wireless carrier is a vital source of funds for highly leveraged parent SoftBank Group Corp, which is set to post a record annual operating loss next week as Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's tech investments curdle.

SoftBank Corp's expectation of lacklustre profit growth reflects how demand driven by the shift to teleworking to slow the spread of the virus is being offset by a drop in traffic by mobile customers in the retail network.

SoftBank Corp reported a 32% rise in operating profit in the three months ended March to 116.6 billion yen, undershooting the 127 billion yen average of four analyst estimates in a Refinitiv poll.

The telco is seen as a target for SoftBank Group's plan to raise up to $41 billion through asset sales to shore up its balance sheet, although analysts expect the parent to retain a controlling stake. It has already pledged part of its stake as collateral for loans.

SoftBank Corp launched next-generation 5G services at the end of March but the industry faces new competition from e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc, which has launched aggressively low-priced plans in an attempt to take share from the three incumbents.

The telco's shares closed up 1% ahead of the earnings in line with the benchmark index <.N225>. Its shares are flat year-to-date.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAKUTEN, INC. 1.16% 956 End-of-day quote.0.10%
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.07% 1455.5 End-of-day quote.-0.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Masayoshi Son
 
03:06aMASAYOSHI SON : Telco SoftBank sees stable profit, offering Son respite from virus
RE
04/23MASAYOSHI SON : For SoftBank's Son, coronavirus turns vision to illusion
RE
04/13MASAYOSHI SON : Tech Down On Expectations Of A Weak Earnings Season -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/11MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son might reconsider heavily criticised coronavirus test plan
RE
01/24MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank-backed CloudMinds slashes workforce amid cash burn - sources
RE
01/10MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son eyes further Indonesia investments
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan should make AI mandatory subject for college students
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : Stung by WeWork, SoftBank boss Son charts more cautious IPO course
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son admits mistakes after Vision Fund's $8.9 billion loss
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : Floundering tech bets put spotlight on SoftBank results, Son
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : Saudi, Abu Dhabi showing 'high interest' in investing in VF2 - SoftBank's Son
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank Group's $108 billion Vision Fund 2 draws in Microsoft, Apple
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan lacks investment opportunities, is AI 'developing country'
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : Most SoftBank Vision Fund investors want to join second fund - CEO Son
RE
2019MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Sees Upside of Work-at-Home Future -- WSJ
DJ
05/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook names first members of oversight board that can overrule Zuckerberg
RE
05/04ELON MUSK : Tesla stock rise appears to qualify CEO Musk for $700 million payday
RE
05/07ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk delays release of Roadster sports car, repeats coronavirus lockdown criticism
RE
05/06DARA KHOSROWSHAHI : Uber to cut 3,700 jobs, CEO Khosrowshahi to waive base salary
RE
05/08ELON MUSK : California county says Tesla may not reopen vehicle factory, stifling Musk's plans
RE
05/08RUPERT MURDOCH : Rupert Murdoch gives up bonus after News Corp post $1 billion loss
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Marc Fielmann Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Alfred Schindler Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Erich Sixt Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Howard Willard Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group