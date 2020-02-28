Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Matthew Levatich

Age : 54
Public asset : 6,923,831 USD
Biography : Presently, Matthew S. Levatich is Chief Executive Officer at Independence Harley-Davidson and Presid

Harley-Davidson CEO Matthew Levatich steps down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 05:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Paris Auto Show

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Friday Matthew Levatich has stepped down as chief executive officer and the motorcycle maker named Jochen Zeitz as the interim CEO.

"The board and Matt mutually agreed that now is the time for new leadership at Harley-Davidson," Zeitz said.

Harley has, for years, failed to increase sales in the United States, its top market, which accounts for more than half of its motorcycles sold. As its tattooed, baby-boomer base ages, the Milwaukee-based company is finding it challenging to woo new customers.

Levatich, who took over the company's reins in May 2015, bet on building riders and new launches including battery-powered bikes to turn around the company's fortunes in the domestic market.

The results, however, remained elusive.

Harley's bike sales in the United States last year were the lowest in at least 16 years. Falling sales in the past 12 quarters have forced the company to tighten the supply of its bikes to prevent price discount pressure and protect profit.

In 2019, the shipment volume of its bikes in the United States was the lowest in at least two decades. Global shipments were the lowest since 2010.

With no sales revival in sight, investors were becoming restless.

Since Levatich came to the helm, Harley's shares have fallen 46%. By comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 40%.

On Friday, Harley's shares closed down 2.2% at $30.47.

(Reporting by Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Diane Craft)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.39% 25409.36 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED -10.71% 1.5 End-of-day quote.-19.23%
NASDAQ 100 0.30% 8461.834492 Delayed Quote.1.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.01% 8567.367588 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
S&P 500 -0.82% 2954.22 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Matthew Levatich
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
RE
02/25RICHARD BRANSON : In first public results, Branson's Virgin Galactic posts $73 million quarterly loss
RE
02/25MARC BENIOFF : Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down, Marc Benioff to be sole chief
RE
02/24MARK PAPA : Shale pioneer Mark Papa to retire as Centennial Resource's CEO, chairman
RE
02/25ROBERT IGER : Walt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins
RE
02/25KEITH BLOCK : Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block Steps Down
DJ
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Most Since 2009--2nd Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Werner Baumann Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-louis Chaussade Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group