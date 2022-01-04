Nutrien CEO Mayo Schmidt Resigns; Ken Seitz Named Interim CEO

By Matt Grossman

Nutrien Ltd.'s chief executive, Mayo Schmidt, has resigned from the company and left its board of directors, the Canadian maker of agricultural products said Tuesday.

Nutrien named Ken Seitz as its interim CEO. Mr. Seitz serves as CEO of the Nutrien division responsible for potash.

A search for Mr. Schmidt's permanent replacement, aided by an executive-search firm, will include internal and external candidates, Nutrien said.

Mr. Seitz joined Nutrien three years ago. He previously led another large supplier of potash, Canpotex Ltd.

