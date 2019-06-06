Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Meg Whitman

Birthday : 08/04/1956
Place of birth : Long Island (New York) - United States
Biography : Margaret C. Whitman is a businessperson who has been the head of 8 different companies and currently

Former HP boss Whitman says 'not protecting herself' in Autonomy fraud allegation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 04:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: British entrepreneur Mike Lynch leaves the High Court in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Hewlett-Packard boss Meg Whitman denied on Thursday she was trying to protect her own reputation when she accused the leaders of Autonomy, the British software firm HP acquired in 2011, of a fraud that inflated its value by $5 billion (£4 billion).

In a second day of testimony at London's High Court, Whitman was asked by the counsel for Mike Lynch, Autonomy's founder and former CEO, why she went public with the claim before questioning Lynch or Autonomy's auditor Deloitte.

"It was about protecting and reinforcing your reputation and you were doing so at the expense of Dr Lynch and (former CFO) Mr Hussain?," Robert Miles asked Whitman.

"That's not correct," she replied.

"We were not trashing someone's reputation," she said. "We were reporting the facts as we knew them and we had been defrauded by Autonomy."

HP bought Autonomy for $11.1 billion in 2011 as the centrepiece of an unsuccessful pivot to software by Leo Apotheker.

Little over a year later, his replacement Whitman wrote off $8.8 billion, $5 billion of which she put down to accounting improprieties, misrepresentation and disclosure failures.

HP is pursuing Lynch and his former colleague Sushovan Hussain for $5 billion in London's High Court.

Lynch, who has counter sued, has denied the charge, saying that Autonomy's value was damaged by mismanagement by HP.

Whitman was questioned about how HP had calculated the $8.8 billion write down announced in 2012.

Miles said HP had just "plucked a number out of the air", and he asked how $2.3 billion of synergies - some of the value that HP had hoped to realise by combining Autonomy's big data capabilities with its own technology and sales machine - had appeared in the documentation overnight and after Whitman had asked if synergies should be included.

Whitman said she had left the calculations "actually to (CFO Cathie Lesjak) and the accounting team, which is the appropriate thing to do."

She said HP made the allegation of fraud after an internal investigation and a forensic review into Autonomy's accounting practices before it was acquired by HP.

"We had three months of investigation, we knew exactly what had transpired here," she said.

She said there was "no way" she would have asked Mike Lynch what he thought: "That would have been inappropriate."

Lynch's counsel told Whitman to "stop making speeches" in response to lengthy answers from the U.S. executive, in which she said she was confident that fraud had occurred.

Judge Robert Hildyard eventually intervened when Whitman categorically stated it was a case of fraud.

"We knew exactly what had gone on here," she said, to which Hildyard said: "Then I wouldn't have anything to do, would I?

"Things have to be proven."

Hewlett Packard Company in 2015 split into two separate publicly traded companies - HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Paul Sandle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Meg Whitman
 
04:02pMEG WHITMAN : Former HP boss Whitman says 'not protecting herself' in Autonomy fraud allegation
RE
06/05MEG WHITMAN : Ex-CEO Whitman says was happy to throw HP predecessor 'under the bus' over Autonomy deal
RE
2018MEG WHITMAN : Meg Whitman to lead Katzenberg's mobile media startup NewTV
RE
2017MEG WHITMAN : Hewlett Packard CEO Whitman says she has no plans for political office
RE
2017MEG WHITMAN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017MEG WHITMAN : Meg Whitman Steps Down From HP Board
DJ
2016MEG WHITMAN : Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman's Total Pay Drops 13%
DJ
2015MEG WHITMAN : Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman Joins Board of SurveyMonkey
DJ
2015MEG WHITMAN : H-P Clears Hurdle in Shareholder Lawsuit Over Autonomy Deal
DJ
2014MEG WHITMAN : HP, Autonomy trade barbs as lawsuit against ex-CFO looms
RE
2014MEG WHITMAN : HP appoints CEO Whitman chairman, expands board
RE
2014MEG WHITMAN : H-P Chairman Whitworth to Step Down to Focus on Health -- 2nd Update
DJ
2014MEG WHITMAN : HP reins in revenue slide as turnaround progresses
RE
2014MEG WHITMAN : HP was aware of Autonomy's loss-making hardware sales
RE
2013MEG WHITMAN : Hewlett-Packard, CEO Whitman ordered to defend securities class action
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06/04CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/30JAMES PACKER : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/31PAUL ALLEN : Space firm founded by billionaire Paul Allen closing operations - sources
RE
06/01WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett charity lunch fetches record $4.57 million winning bid
RE
06/05TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook says he doesn't see China targeting Apple in U.S.-China trade dispute
RE
06/03CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09:04aIGOR SECHIN : Russia's Sechin accuses U.S. of using energy as political weapon
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Frank Appel Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards David Einhorn John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Pierre Fabre Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Miuccia Prada Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About