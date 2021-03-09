Eli Lilly Senior Vice President Myles O'Neill, Melissa Barnes to Retire

By Colin Kellaher

Eli Lilly & Co. on Tuesday unveiled management changes in its manufacturing and ethics and compliance organizations with the planned retirement of a pair of top executives.

The Indianapolis drugmaker said Myles O'Neill, senior vice president and president of its manufacturing operations, will retire on May 2 after nearly 19 years with the company. Eli Lilly also said 26-year company veteran Melissa Barnes will retire as senior vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer on June 27.

Edgardo Hernandez, who currently serves as senior vice president of global parental drug product and device manufacturing, will succeed Mr. O'Neill at the helm of the manufacturing operations, Eli Lilly said.

Alonzo Weems, currently vice president and deputy general counsel, will succeed Ms. Barnes as senior vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer, the company said.

Eli Lilly said that Messrs. Hernandez and Weems will join its executive committee, replacing their predecessors.

