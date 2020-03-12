Swire Pacific Net Profit Fell 62% in 2019

By Yifan Wang



Swire Pacific Ltd. said its net profit slumped 62% last year, as the conglomerate's weak airline operations dragged performance.

Net profit for 2019 was 9.01 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.16 billion), compared with HK$23.63 billion a year earlier, the company said Thursday.

Revenue rose 1.2% to HK$85.65 billion, it said.

A lower fair-value gain from investment properties, which declined 81% from 2018, also weighed on profit.

For 2020, Swire Pacific said it expects significant challenges across its travel, retail, hotel and office businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company says its airline subsidiary, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., could be hit especially hard.

"We expect to incur a recurring loss in the first half of 2020," Chairman Merlin Swire said, adding growth from China should support the company's long-term success.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com