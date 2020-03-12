Log in
Merlin Swire

Age : 46
Public asset : 106,247 USD
Biography : Merlin Bingham Swire is a British businessperson who has been the head of 8 different companies and

Swire Pacific Net Profit Fell 62% in 2019

03/12/2020 | 12:58am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Swire Pacific Ltd. said its net profit slumped 62% last year, as the conglomerate's weak airline operations dragged performance.

Net profit for 2019 was 9.01 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.16 billion), compared with HK$23.63 billion a year earlier, the company said Thursday.

Revenue rose 1.2% to HK$85.65 billion, it said.

A lower fair-value gain from investment properties, which declined 81% from 2018, also weighed on profit.

For 2020, Swire Pacific said it expects significant challenges across its travel, retail, hotel and office businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company says its airline subsidiary, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., could be hit especially hard.

"We expect to incur a recurring loss in the first half of 2020," Chairman Merlin Swire said, adding growth from China should support the company's long-term success.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 0.00% 65 End-of-day quote.0.78%
Latest news about Merlin Swire
 
