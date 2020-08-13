Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Merlin Swire

Age : 46
Public asset : 1,326,387 USD
Biography : Merlin Bingham Swire is a British businessperson who has been the head of 8 different companies. Pre

Swire Pacific Posted First-Half Loss Due to Covid-19 Impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 12:45am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Swire Pacific Ltd. posted a loss in the first half of the year, as the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on its airline and offshore businesses.

Net loss for the period was 7.74 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$998.5 million), while revenue fell 9% from a year earlier to HK$39.06 billion.

In the first half of 2019, Swire reported net profit of HK$7.94 billion.

Swire said it is reducing its dividend payout to remain in cash position.

"A number of our businesses continue to be adversely affected by Covid-19. The effect on Cathay Pacific is particularly severe. But our property and beverages businesses in the Chinese mainland are recovering well," Chairman Merlin Swire said.

Swire, which owns a 45% stake in Cathay Pacific, also has business interests spanning sectors from property to trading and offshore.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -2.89% 5.71 End-of-day quote.-50.43%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 2.06% 42.15 End-of-day quote.-41.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Merlin Swire
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
08/07BILL GATES : Gates Foundation Teams Up With Vaccine Maker to Produce $3 Covid-19 Shots
DJ
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway takes big writedown
RE
08/09URS ROHNER : Rohner
RE
08/10DANIEL LOEB : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/08MICHAEL DELL : It's Time to Take Ford Private -- WSJ
DJ
07:15aJEFF BEZOS : Amazon Cleared for Space Launch, but Broadband Venture Questions Remain
DJ
08/12SUMNER REDSTONE : Billionaire Sumner Redstone dies at 97
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Peter King Arnaud Lagardère Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Jan Marsalek James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Wolfgang Porsche Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Kasper Rorsted Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group