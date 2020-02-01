Bloomberg Offers Trillions in Tax Increases to Pay for His Agenda

By Richard Rubin and Tarini Parti

WASHINGTON -- Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is proposing tax increases on corporations, top earners and estates that would make the wealthiest Americans foot the bill for programs in areas such as education, infrastructure and climate change.

In broad strokes, Mr. Bloomberg would reverse some of the 2017 tax cuts enacted by Republicans and President Trump and then raise taxes further, aiming to tax investment income at the same rates as labor income. Some details are still fuzzy, but the campaign estimates that the plan would raise $5 trillion over a decade, an increase of more than 10% in federal revenue.

Mr. Bloomberg's tax policies would place him in the middle of the pack of his rivals for the Democratic nomination. Unlike Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, he isn't calling for an annual wealth tax or a return to a 35% corporate tax rate. But his top income-tax rates on individuals would be higher than those proposed by former Vice President Joe Biden so far, and he is joining the Democrats' move toward sharply higher taxes on the top 1% of households.

"The plan is not as -- choose your word -- extreme or ambitious as Sanders and Warren," said William Gale, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who discussed ideas with the Bloomberg campaign. "It strikes me as similar to the Biden plan but it's hard to know exactly because some of the details are not specified."

Mr. Bloomberg, one of the nation's richest people, would almost surely pay more in taxes under his policies, though he hasn't yet released his tax returns, which could show just how much.

In a statement Saturday, Mr. Bloomberg said he currently donates nearly all his company's profits to charity and would continue doing so.

"I will also pay more in taxes to make sure all Americans have the same opportunities I did," he said. "That's only right."

For individuals, Mr. Bloomberg would raise the top tax rate to 44.6% for income above $5 million. That's a return to the basic top rate of 39.6% from 37%, plus a 5% surtax.

He also would tax capital gains and ordinary income at that same rate for the top sliver of taxpayers. To discourage people from waiting to sell assets and realize their gains, Mr. Bloomberg would repeal what's known as stepped-up basis, the rule that unrealized capital gains aren't subject to income taxes upon death. He is considering other changes to limit investors' ability to defer gains, such as a system that would tax unrealized gains annually as income.

According to his campaign, Mr. Bloomberg is concerned about federal budget deficits and debt but doesn't view reducing them as an urgent priority. His goal is to pay for new programs without expanding or reducing future budget deficits. Those positions place him and the rest of the Democratic field to the left of President Obama's final budgets.

"Those investments require new revenue - and a fairer, more progressive tax system that asks wealthy Americans like me to pay more," Mr. Bloomberg said.

The tax proposals announced Saturday place him and the rest of the Democratic field to the left of President Obama's final budgets.

"Bloomberg's proposals are the latest sign that progressives are winning the debate over taxes, inequality and the economy," said Brendan Duke, who was an economic-policy aide to presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.

Mr. Bloomberg would repeal a 20% deduction in the 2017 law for owners of partnerships, S corporations and other businesses that don't pay the corporate income tax.

For estates, he would lower the threshold where the estate tax applies from its current $11.58 million per person. The plan says fewer than 1% of estates would pay the tax, up from 0.1% under today's system, though it doesn't include a specific number.

Corporations would pay a 28% tax rate, up from the current 21% rate but below the 35% that existed in 2017 and without a new minimum tax proposed by Mr. Biden. Mr. Bloomberg also would raise taxes on U.S. companies' foreign earnings but not by as much as some other candidates, and he would eliminate real-estate companies' ability to defer taxes when they swap properties.

Mr. Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, doesn't favor reversing one piece of the 2017 tax law that is particularly unpopular in his home state. Unlike Mr. Biden, he would not repeal the $10,000 cap on state and local deductions because the benefits of that change would flow mostly to high-income people, according to the campaign.

The plan released Saturday doesn't address changes to Social Security taxes or the carbon taxes that Mr. Bloomberg favors. More detailed proposals on those issues may come separately, both of which would likely expand the net tax increase Mr. Bloomberg is proposing.

Unlike some Democrats, Mr. Bloomberg isn't proposing a tax on financial transactions, though he is considering it, according to the campaign. He made his fortune through a financial-data business whose customers include large Wall Street firms that could be harmed by the tax.

Like other candidates, his plan calls for expanding the Internal Revenue Service to reverse the decline in audits and pursue tax avoidance.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com and Tarini Parti at Tarini.Parti@wsj.com