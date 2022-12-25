Bloomberg has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or the Washington Post, spokesman says

"There have been no conversations with anyone or either organization about an acquisition," spokesman Ty Trippet said in the tweet, which was retweeted by Michael Bloomberg.

News website Axios reported on Friday the billionaire owner of Bloomberg L.P. was interested in acquiring either WSJ parent Dow Jones from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, or the Washington Post from Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos, citing a source familiar with Bloomberg's thinking.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)