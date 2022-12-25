Advanced search
Business Leaders
Biography 

Michael Bloomberg

Birthday : 02/14/1942
Place of birth : Medford (Massachusetts) - United States
Biography : Current New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also the founder and owner (88 %) of Bloomberg LP, a...

Bloomberg has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or the Washington Post, spokesman says

12/25/2022 | 10:58am EST
FILE PHOTO: COP26 in Glasgow

(Reuters) - Bloomberg L.P. confirmed on Sunday that it has no interest in acquiring either Dow Jones or the Washington Post, a Bloomberg L.P. spokesman said in a tweet.

"There have been no conversations with anyone or either organization about an acquisition," spokesman Ty Trippet said in the tweet, which was retweeted by Michael Bloomberg.

News website Axios reported on Friday the billionaire owner of Bloomberg L.P. was interested in acquiring either WSJ parent Dow Jones from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, or the Washington Post from Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos, citing a source familiar with Bloomberg's thinking.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.74% 85.25 Delayed Quote.-49.74%
NEWS CORPORATION 2.81% 18.31 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
