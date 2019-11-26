Bloomberg's Firm Fights IRS in Court During White House Bid

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- Michael Bloomberg's company is embroiled in a tax dispute with the government he wants to lead.

The case pits the Internal Revenue Service against Bloomberg LP over the financial-data company's claim that it qualifies for a deduction for domestically produced software. The lawsuit in U.S. Tax Court centers on whether Bloomberg leases or licenses its flagship product as software to customers, which would allow it to get the deduction, or provides an online service, which wouldn't.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the company in 2017 and hasn't been scheduled for trial, is one of many complexities and challenges facing the just-announced bid by Mr. Bloomberg for the Democratic presidential nomination. As his company's majority owner and one of the country's wealthiest people, he has dealings and conflicts with the U.S. government that many rivals don't. The case may also provide a precedent for other companies seeking the same tax break.

The case involves at least $11 billion of the company's gross receipts from 2008 through 2010, according to court records. The deduction is calculated as a fraction of that total after subtracting expenses, so the taxes at stake are far smaller. A court ruling, however, could also affect Bloomberg's taxes from 2011 until the deduction was repealed in 2017.

The IRS didn't immediately comment. Stu Loeser, a Bloomberg campaign spokesman, noted Monday that the campaign was just a day old but likened the situation to Mr. Bloomberg's decision as New York City mayor to recuse himself from cable-television regulatory decisions because of potential conflicts with his company's interests.

If Mr. Bloomberg were to win the Democratic nomination, or ultimately the presidency, steps would be taken to move his roughly 90% ownership stake in the company into a blind trust or a similar structure, people familiar with the matter have said. As mayor of New York from 2002 through 2013, Mr. Bloomberg didn't take that step, those people said.

Earlier this year, Mr. Bloomberg suggested he might consider selling his company if he were to win the election, but a spokesman said Sunday that there are no plans to sell the business.

Mr. Bloomberg hasn't released tax returns, though his campaign has said he would. As mayor, he let reporters see redacted forms. Presidential candidates must release information about assets and liabilities but not tax returns.

Bloomberg's IRS fight has advanced further procedurally beyond any known dispute between the tax agency and President Trump, who has complained about repeated audits but has no tax court cases that would show why he and the IRS disagree. The Trump administration and the president's personal lawyers are trying in federal courts to keep the president's tax returns away from prosecutors and Democrats. The top Democratic presidential candidates have released their own tax returns.

The deduction in question in the Bloomberg case was created in 2004, just as companies started moving away from selling physical disks and into cloud-based systems. It was equal to 9% of income from domestic production, though it was capped at 50% of wages paid. Although largely designed for manufacturers, the deduction also applied to software, and it has become a source of conflict between companies and the IRS.

"There's a lot less online interactivity back then, and a lot more [where] you go to Walmart and you buy a CD," said Rob Kovacev, a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP who isn't involved in the Bloomberg case.

Bloomberg contends in court filings that it provides its product in ways that qualify as a lease, license or sale of software and argues that online delivery doesn't turn that into a service. Case documents cite a 2012 IRS memorandum that would allow Bloomberg a partial deduction if other companies provided parts of competing products in software that is eligible for the break.

"It will be the first case on software to have gone through the court system and get to a final disposition," said Kevin Spencer, a lawyer at McDermott, Will & Emery who isn't involved in the case. "It's a very, very important case."

Many details of the tax case, including how much money Mr. Bloomberg and his minority partners might owe if the company loses, are publicly unavailable. The company asked the Tax Court for redactions to protect information about its profit margins from competitors, which could use that data to undercut pricing for its product, a tool for financial-market traders. Bloomberg is a competitor of The Wall Street Journal and its publisher, Dow Jones & Co., in providing financial news and information.

Tax Court files typically contain detailed information from returns, and redactions are rare. The IRS argued that Bloomberg's company information was too general and too old to be useful to its competitors, but Judge Joseph Goeke largely sided with the company.

"Obscuring from the public record the amounts at issue in a case impairs the public's ability to understand the dispute and dilutes any precedential value of the outcome," the IRS said in a 2017 filing.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com